'Turkey Hunt Gone Wrong': Funnel Cloud Spirals Overhead in Telephone, Texas

A massive funnel cloud swirled above Telephone, Texas on April 24, as severe storms raged in the state’s north.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado based storm warning in the evening, urging residents of the area to seek shelter.

Footage uploaded to Twitter shows a tornado funnel swirling above in a wooded area of Telephone. The source, who was out hunting, wrote: “Video from our turkey hunt gone wrong.”

It marks the third day of severe storms in Southern States of the US. As of the evening of April 24, seven deaths had been reported. Credit: Zach Burkhead via Storyful