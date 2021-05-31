Turkey, Greece foreign ministers meet amid renewed tensions
Turkey's Foreign Affairs Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, is in Greece for talks with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias.
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs hope to exorcise some post-season demons tonight when they host the Montreal Canadiens in a winner-take-all Game 7 of their North Division playoff series. Toronto has lost six post-season series in a row since beating the Ottawa Senators in the first round of the NHL playoffs in 2004. The underdog Habs have won two consecutive overtime games to set the stage for Game 7. The lone previous Game 7 between the Original Six rivals came in 1964 when Dave Keon had a hat trick to lead Toronto to a 3-1 win at the Montreal Forum. Toronto has lost seven straight contests where it could have eliminated an opponent. That includes six since 2018 with the core of Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander. The Canadiens finished 18 points behind the first-place Leafs in this year's 56-game campaign. The winner of the series faces the Winnipeg Jets in the North Division final, which will start Wednesday. The Canadian Press
Anthony Davis and the Lakers both go down in LA, the Knicks and Celtics are on the brink of elimination, the Clippers cruise and Naomi Osaka’s costly media ban.
All it took was one Celtics fan to confirm Kyrie Irving's fears and remind us that we as a society are not actually better than this.
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics opened up to full capacity just in time for the local fans to jeer and swear — and worse — at Kyrie Irving every time he touched the ball. It might have been their last chance. Irving had 39 points and 11 rebounds to quiet the first post-pandemic full house at the TD Garden, and Kevin Durant scored 42 points to give the Brooklyn Nets a 141-126 victory over Boston on Sunday night and a 3-1 lead in the first-round playoff series. Afterward, as Irving walked off the court he was nearly hit by a bottle thrown from the stands. Irving and Nets guard Tyler Johnson turned to the stands and pointed; police surrounded a man in a Kevin Garnett jersey before leading him out in handcuffs. “Fans have got to grow up at some point,” Durant said. “I know that being in the house for a year and a half with the pandemic has got a lot of people on edge, has got a lot of people stressed out. But when you come to these games you’ve got to realize: These men are human. We’re not animals. We’re not in the circus. “You coming to the game is not all about you as a fan. So have some respect for the game. Have some respect for the human beings. And have some respect for yourself. Your mother wouldn't be proud of you throwing water bottles at basketball players, or spitting on players or tossing popcorn. So grow the (expletive) up and enjoy the game,” he said. “It’s bigger than you.” The incident mirrored others in which a Philadelphia fan threw popcorn at Wizards star Russell Westbrook and one in New York spit at Atlanta's Trae Young. Both have been banned from their respective arenas. A spokeswoman for the TD Garden said Boston Police arrested one person Sunday night “for throwing an object.” “We have zero tolerance for violations of our guest code of conduct,” spokeswoman Tricia McCorkle said. "And the guest is subject to a lifetime ban from TD Garden.” But Irving said he didn't think banning or even arresting unruly fans would be enough to solve the problem, ascribing it to “underlying racism and treating people like they’re in a human zoo.” “People feel very entitled out here,” said Irving, who played for the Celtics from 2017-19 and said last week he experienced racism during his time in the city. “As a Black man playing in the NBA, dealing with a lot of this stuff, it’s fairly difficult. You never know what’s going to happen,” he said. “It’s just unacceptable for that stuff to be happening. But we move on.” “One bad seed doesn’t mean that the whole fruit is poisoned,” Celtics guard Marcus Smart said. "Our fans have been great. We just had a knucklehead do something knucklehead-ish and it got taken care of, so we’re happy for that.” James Harden added 23 points and a career postseason-high 18 assists for Brooklyn. Game 5 is in New York on Tuesday night, when the Nets will try to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the first time since 2014. The 104 points scored by Durant, Irving and Harden tied an NBA playoff record for three teammates set by Boston's John Havlicek, Jo Jo White and Dave Cowens in 1973 and matched in 1986 by Dominique Wilkins, Randy Whitman and Spud Webb. Brooklyn coach Steve Nash said he wasn’t surprised Irving bounced back after scoring 16 points on 6-for-17 shooting in the Game 3 loss on Friday. “It’s Kyrie Irving. He didn’t have a great game last time out. My money’s on him any time after a performance he had,” Nash said. ”I loved his will, to take some of this adversity and have a great game.” Jayson Tatum scored 40 points for the Celtics, following up his 50-point effort in a Game 3 victory. But with Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker out with injuries, Tatum couldn't save the season on his own. Smart had 16 points and nine assists for the Celtics, who reached the Eastern Conference finals in three of the previous four seasons. After dropping the first two games in Brooklyn, the Celtics were hoping their home crowd would help them make a series of it. Tatum delivered one win in front of a quarter-capacity crowd on Friday, before the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted as of Saturday. The Bruins had 17,400 for their playoff game against the Islanders on Saturday — the biggest crowd in the NHL this season. The Celtics left several rows around the benches empty on Sunday and officially announced a sellout crowd of 17,226, about 1,500 fewer than the building’s official capacity. The fans — most of them attending their first home playoff game in more than two years — gave Durant the New York Yankees treatment in pregame warmups, chanting his name derisively and cheering for each missed practice shot. They were even more foul-mouthed toward Irving, who professed his love for Boston and the Celtics before opting out of his contract in 2019 to join the Nets. “We know how these people here are in Boston. We know how passionate they are about Kyrie in particular — they’re still upset at him,” Durant said. “That’s no reason for them to act childish. Glad we got the ‘W.’ Hopefully, we don’t have to come back here this year.” TIP-INS Nets: Durant’s 17 points were the most in the first quarter for a Net since Kenyon Martin’s 17 in Game 4 of the 2002 NBA Finals against the Lakers. Celtics: Walker (knee) and Robert Williams III (ankle) sat out after playing in the first three games of the series, joining Brown (season-ending wrist surgery) on the injury report. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jimmy Golen, The Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) — Stefan Cleveland had three saves and the Seattle Sounders tied Austin FC 0-0 on Sunday night to remain unbeaten. Cleveland has two shutouts in three starts this season while filling in for injured Stefan Frei, who is out indefinitely after suffering a sprained left knee and then developing a blood clot as a complication related to the injury. MLS-leading Seattle (5-0-3) appeared to take the lead in the 75th minute. Fredy Montero punched home a cross by João Paulo but Raúl Ruidíaz was ruled offside after VAR review. Austin (2-4-1) is winless in its last four but snapped a three-game losing streak. UNION 3, TIMBERS 0 CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko had a goal and an assist and Andre Blake made four saves to help Philadelphia beat Portland. Blake has three consecutive shutouts and four in his last five games. Philadelphia (4-2-2) has allowed just goal during that span. Sergio Santos and Jack Elliott also scored. Portland (3-4-0) failed to scored for first time since a 1-0 loss to Vancouver in the opener. The Associated Press
DALLAS (AP) — Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined to carry Los Angeles on the road again, and the Clippers are back in control of their first-round series with Dallas. Leonard had 29 points and 10 rebounds, George scored 20 points and the Clippers manhandled the Mavericks in front of another big Dallas crowd, winning 106-81 in Game 4 on Sunday night to keep the road team perfect in a Western Conference series now tied 2-2. Reggie Jackson added 15 points, and the Clippers are headed home for Game 5 on Wednesday night much more sure of themselves than when they left LA in a two-game hole. Luka Doncic started slowly after being listed as questionable because of cervical strain, the diagnosis for the Dallas sensation after he said following Game 3 that he felt pain in his neck and down his left arm. Playing with medical strips on his left shoulder, and wearing a large pad in that area when he wasn't playing, Doncic scored 19 points after averaging 38 in the first three games. He was 9 of 24 with series lows in rebounds and assists with six apiece. The Mavericks came home filled with hope of ending a 10-year run without a playoff series victory since the franchise won its first championship, knowing the number of fans was about to more than triple with loosened COVID-19 restrictions. Instead, a pair of crowds exceeding 17,000 didn't get much after a huge jolt of energy in Game 3 carried the Mavericks to a 19-point lead in the first quarter before Leonard and George took over. The LA superstars didn't give fans much of a chance to get into Game 4, beyond an early game of cat-and-mouse between the coaches over the size of the lineups. After a smaller lineup turned Game 3 in LA's favor, coach Tyronn Lue chose that approach from the beginning, inserting 6-foot-9 Nicolas Batum as the tallest starter instead of 7-footer Ivica Zubac. Marcus Morris didn't even jump against Porzingis on the opening tip, and the 7-3 Latvian scored the first two Dallas baskets on post-up jumpers. Porzingis finished with 18 points. With Zuban still sitting midway through the first quarter, Dallas coach Rick Carlisle replaced Porzingis with the 7-4 Boban Marjanovich, a fan favorite who hadn't even played in the series before that. The big Serbian got a huge ovation and the crowd went even crazier when he had the next two Dallas baskets. Zubac's first appearance came shortly thereafter. Neither of those answers lasted long, and the Mavericks never found solutions for Leonard and George. Leonard, who is averaging 33 points in the series, got to the rim when he wanted to and was efficient from 3-point range, making two of three. He was 11 of 15, and made 24 of 32 in the two games in Dallas. George did his damage in the first half of both games in Dallas, the first helping LA recover from the hot Dallas start. This time, he had 18 points before the break to help the Clippers take control. The LA defense was much closer to what Lue has said he wanted. After entering the game shooting 51% from 3-point range in the series, the Mavericks were just 5 of 30 (17%). The dismal shooting night — 35% overall — was punctuated by an air-ball 3 from Josh Richardson in the third quarter that left Dallas at 3 of 20 beyond the arc. Maxi Kleber had another one in the fourth. Even more puzzling was another rough night on free throws for Doncic, who has a knack for getting there with his unique abilities to pass and create at the rim. He missed all five freebies, putting him at 13 of 32 for the series. Behind 35 first-half points combined from Leonard and George, the Clippers built a 61-45 lead. Then LA scored the first eight points of the second half to get the lead beyond 20 for the first time and didn't look back. TIP-INS Clippers: Despite not starting, Zubac still managed to foul out with 8:15 remaining in the game. He had five points and eight rebounds in 18 minutes, which was seven more than he played when Lue went small in Game 3. ... Batum scored 10 points. Mavericks: Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dorian Finney-Smith were two key secondary scorers for Dallas in the two wins in LA. They were a combined 4 of 17 from the field. ... Marjanovich scored 12 points. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Schuyler Dixon, The Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C (AP) — Barclay Goodrow beat Alex Nedeljkovic for the go-ahead goal with 7:21 left and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Sunday night to open the second-round playoff series. Goodrow put the Stanley Cup champion Lightning ahead for good when he headed left against Carolina defenseman Brady Skjei, then shot from a sharp angle on the left side. The puck skid underneath Nedeljkovic’s right pad as it lifted slightly off the ice. That lead held, with the Lightning holding off Carolina’s final minute with the empty net and extra attacker in a desperate tying attempt. Instead, the Lightning won a road series opener for the second straight round. The Lightning swept the first two games at Florida in that six-game first-round series. Game 2 is Tuesday night in Raleigh. Brayden Point added a second-period goal on the power play for Tampa Bay, while Andrei Vasilevskiy was sharp with 37 saves. Jake Bean scored on a power play early in the third period for Carolina. AVALANCHE 7, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1 DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog each scored twice and well-rested Colorado beat Vegas in a skirmish-filled Game 1. What began as Colorado putting on a passing clinic — racing out to a 5-0 lead — spiraled into one fight after another. There were a total of 74 penalty minutes, including four 10-minute misconduct calls and a match penalty on Vegas’ Ryan Reaves. Young defenseman Cale Makar added a goal and three assists, and Brandon Saad and Mikko Rantanen also scored for the Avalanche, who had an extra burst after nearly a week off following a four-game sweep of St. Louis in round one. Philipp Grubauer made 24 saves, allowing only William Karlsson's goal. Game 2 is Wednesday night in Denver. The Associated Press
DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog each scored twice and the well-rested Colorado Avalanche made quick work of Vegas with their speed, beating the Golden Knights 7-1 on Sunday night in a skirmish-filled Game 1 of their second-round playoff series. What began as Colorado putting on a passing clinic — racing out to a 5-0 lead — spiraled into one fight after another. There were a total of 74 penalty minutes between the teams, including four 10-minute misconduct calls and a match penalty on Vegas' Ryan Reaves. Young defenseman Cale Makar added a goal and three assists, while Brandon Saad and Mikko Rantanen also scored for the Avalanche, who had an extra burst after nearly a week off following a four-game sweep of St. Louis in round one. William Karlsson scored the lone goal for Vegas. Robin Lehner was a surprise starter in net and stopped 30 shots in his first appearance of the playoffs. He stepped in for Marc-Andre Fleury, who was in net for all seven games as the Golden Knights eliminated Minnesota on Friday. Game 2 is Wednesday in Denver. Rantanen got things going with a first-period goal to energize a crowd that was recently expanded to 10,500 fans. They saw Philipp Grubauer finish with 24 saves and 11 Colorado players record an assist. Then, there was a whole lot of pushing and shoving. Things turned testy soon after Mattias Janmark took a big hit from Avs defenseman Ryan Graves at 8:26 of the second period. Graves' shoulder-to-chest hit knocked Janmark into the boards and he was helped off the ice. The Golden Knights were none-too-pleased with the shot. William Carrier later took back-to-back roughing penalties on Makar and then Graves. It only got rougher in the third period. Max Pacioretty drew a roughing penalty on Avs defenseman Samuel Girard as the Vegas forward swung his shoulder and stick with 16:13 remaining. The hit led to a flurry of pushing and shoving. Later, Reaves was assessed a roughing penalty for knocking down Graves, setting off a melee that resulted in misconduct calls on Saad, Valeri Nichushkin, Zach Whitecloud and Alex Pietrangelo. The Golden Knights had just one day off between series and looked sluggish against a Colorado team that was threading crisp passes through the defense. Despite the lopsided series opener, this figured to be an evenly matched series considering both teams won four games against the other during the regular season. They also tied for the most points in the league, but the Avalanche earned the coveted Presidents’ Trophy — along with home-ice advantage throughout the postseason — courtesy of a tiebreaker (more regulation wins). “It’s going to be a heck of a matchup and a heck of a series, that’s for sure,” Vegas forward Alex Tuch said. MAC'S ATTACK MacKinnon has eight goals so far in the postseason. He's the seventh player in league history to score at least eight goals through his first five games, according to research by NHL Stats. MIKKO'S STREAK Rantanen has recorded at least a point in a Colorado-record 15 straight playoff games. He also had an assist. GETTING LOUD Ball Arena's recently increased attendance of 10,500 fans, is 57.3% of the overall capacity. It had been at 7,750 (42.3%). AROUND THE RINK Avalanche forward Erik Johnson (upper body) skated Sunday. He hasn’t played since leaving the game on Jan. 30. ... Avs F Nazem Kadri served the third of his eight-game suspension for an illegal hit to the head during the Blues series. ... Avs F Sampo Ranta made his NHL debut. Ranta turns 21 on Monday. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Pat Graham, The Associated Press