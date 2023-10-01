Turkey carries out airstrikes in Northern Iraq after suicide attack in Ankara

The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyGORIS, Armenia—Two ethnic Armenian soldiers who survived the blitzkrieg onslaught against Nagorno-Karabakh told The Daily Beast they witnessed apparent war crimes committed against civilians who lived in the disputed enclave.Azerbaijan conducted the assault on Nagorno-Karabakh last week despite the presence of Russian peacekeepers who had been defending the residents of the border region. It took only two days for Azerbaijan to take c