Turkey backs Sweden's NATO entry

STORY: Turkey has dropped its objections to Sweden joining NATO, ending months of drama over an issue that had strained the bloc as war raged in Ukraine.

Video released by NATO on Monday showed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shaking hands with Sweden's leader following successful talks during which Erdogan agreed to lift his veto.

Here's NATO's Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg:

"I have just had a constructive meeting with President Erdogan and (Swedish) Prime Minister (Ulf) Kristersson. I'm glad to announce that as a result, President Erdogan has agreed to forward the accession protocol for Sweden to the Grand National Assembly as soon as possible and work closely with the assembly to ensure ratification."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February last year prompted Finland and Sweden to abandon decades of military non-alignment and apply to join NATO.

Finland became NATO's 31st member in April but Turkey's Erdogan resisted Sweden's accession for many months, accusing Sweden of harbouring members of militant groups.

Sweden and Turkey have now agreed to establish a so-called "Security Compact" on fighting terrorism, and Stockholm promised to support Turkey's bid to become a member of the European Union.

NATO leaders, set to meet on Tuesday, can now focus on another country's membership bid - that of Ukraine.

While NATO members agree Kyiv cannot join during the war, they have disagreed over how quickly it could happen afterwards and under what conditions.