Tunisia firm turns silkworm cocoons into lamp shades

STORY: These silk lamp shades are made from silkworm cocoons, using a process that ensures the silkworms are not harmed

These women meticulously remove the silkworms from their cocoons using their hands, instead of the traditional way of boiling the silkworm cocoons

[Ahmed Zghal / Owner, Alba]

“After being produced by the silkworm, silk comes in the form of a thread that ranges from 1.5 km to 2 km long from a single cocoon. The silkworm then transforms itself into a cocoon again, which is one of its methods of hibernation before it eventually emerges as a butterfly."

The extracted raw silk is then turned into 'silk bands' which are made into lamp shades

The process takes nearly 21 days to reach the final product

[Ahmed Zghal / Owner, Alba]

“Instead of removing the thread from the silk cocoon, we at Alba have developed a new method to transform it into a high-quality material known as silk bands. These artisanal bands are carefully handmade 100 percent. Furthermore, we have created various decorative models utilizing this natural silk material, such as this lampshade.”