Tully's Tails: Rugaz Rescue

The NBA recognized the popularity of the women’s game in 1996 as its Board of Governors approved plans to start a new pro basketball league the following summer. The board approved the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) to begin play in June 1997 with the slogan of “We Got Next.” It started with plans for eight teams to play a 25- to 30-game schedule over 10 weeks in NBA cities. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story of the NBA Board of Governor's decision on April 2
VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller believes he and his Vancouver Canucks teammates raised the bar for themselves on Thursday night. Not only did the Canucks extinguish the Calgary Flames' 10-game win streak, but they did so in dominant fashion, handing the visitors a lopsided 7-1 loss. “We just set a standard for ourselves for the rest of the year. And that’s not by winning by six goals, but it’s playing the right way, being sharp on the special teams, being ready to start the game," said Miller, who put u
Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young stressed the importance of simply “flushing” away a poor performance against the Charlotte Hornets and getting ready to bounce back the very next night. He also discussed how he’s still adapting to the Raptors’ system, having to learn multiple positions on the court.Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.
A diversity consultant says sports organizations need to take proactive measures when it comes to fighting racism and encouraging inclusion among athletes. Bradley Sheppard, a Canadian Armed Forces veteran who's now dedicating his time to anti-racism training, will be speaking to Island coaches, athletes and sports officials Monday as part of a series of webinars hosted by Sport P.E.I. The organization said some of its members have shown interest in learning more about inclusion following some h
DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When Rick Carlisle started job hunting last summer, Indiana quickly emerged as a favored destination. The Pacers had an experienced roster, playoff aspirations and a hungry group eager to fulfill its full potential. Eight months later, a rash of injuries, COVID-19 absences, and a flurry of trade-deadline moves changed the plan. Expectations were lowered dramatically with a suddenly fresh-faced team hovering near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings and trying to reb
A popular Finnish team is reportedly leaving the Russian-based KHL right before the Gagarin Cup Playoffs in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f
Toronto FC added former Pacific FC defender Kadin Chung to its first-team roster on Wednesday amidst speculation that a more experienced fullback signing is in the works. The MLS team has been linked to veteran Italian left back Domenico Criscito, currently with Genoa, with reports indicating a deal may be close. The 35-year-old Criscito, who has won 26 caps for Italy, has spent most of his career with Genoa and Russia's Zenit Saint Petersburg, although he also had a spell with Juventus early in
SEATTLE (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the game 33 seconds into overtime and the Boston Bruins beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Thursday night. Boston opened a lengthy road trip with its third straight win and welcomed Brad Marchand back from suspension. DeBrusk scored off a fluky bounce in the first period and beat Seattle goaltender Philipp Grubauer on the short side from a tight angle on the first shot of the extra period. David Pastrnak scored his 28th of the season and 20th in
Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc
Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.
NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafrenière and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Rangers beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 shots to help New York win for the fifth time in six games. The Rangers have won eight of their last 11 overall (8-2-1) and nine of 12 (9-1-2) at home. Alex Ovechkin scored and Ilya Samsonov had 17 saves for Washington, which had won three of its last four but w
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team's
Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na
Nick Nurse has alluded to using his bench more going forward and a player who would help it become an asset for the Toronto Raptors is Scottie Barnes, while Khem Birch would help the starters settle into more traditional roles. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.
TORONTO — Little has gone right for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the past week. The team was stuck in a slump with a three-game losing streak. Defenceman Jake Muzzin suffered his second concussion in five weeks, and then, on Wednesday, it was revealed prospect Rodion Amirov had been diagnosed with a brain tumour. With that heartbreaking news, Auston Matthews scored twice to take over the goal-scoring lead as the Maple Leafs turned in one of their best defensive efforts for a 3-1 win before 9,410 a
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Rachel Balkovec is teaching at the New York Yankees minor league minicamp and is a student, too. Balkovec became the first woman hired to manage a minor league affiliate of a Major League Baseball team when she was promoted last month by the Yankees to dugout boss of the Low A Tampa Tarpons. The 34-year-old has smashed several barriers on her way to the position. She was the first woman to serve as a full-time minor league strength and conditioning coach, then the first to be
Forge FC saw the first CONCACAF Champions League campaign of a Canadian Premier League club come to an end in the round of 16 on Thursday night. The Hamilton-based team lost to Mexico's Cruz Azul 3-1 at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, a week after being defeated 1-0 at the Tim Hortons Field in the first-leg. Angel Romero, Rafael Baca and Juan Escobar scored for the Mexicans in the first half. Canadian forward David Choinière replied for Forge to make it 2-1 in the 26th minute, scoring the fir
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are aiming for a top-six spot in the NBA playoffs, knowing a repeat of their pace before the All-Star break won’t be close to good enough. One year after advancing to the Eastern Conference finals, the Hawks feel a sense of urgency to improve their play in the final 24 games of the regular season. They visit Chicago on Thursday night to open a crucial stretch of four games against teams ahead of them in the conference playoff standings, including two against the