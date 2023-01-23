Tuesday's snow forecast
Brandon has a look at Tuesday's system, which will bring some accumulating snow to the area.
CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders re-signed Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge to a two-year contract Thursday. Judge, Calgary's nominee for the CFL's top Canadian award last season, was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14. "Cameron Judge makes our team better,' Calgary head coach/GM Dave Dickenson said in a statement. "We're excited to keep him in Calgary and look forward to watching him continue to excel as a Stampeder." Judge led the CFL in fumble recoveries (five) and posted a team-high 78
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura doesn't seem too disturbed by the idea he could be traded. “I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game," the Washington Wizards forward said Saturday night. When asked if Washington is that place, he replied: “I don't know. We've got to find out.” Hachimura was certainly an asset for the Wizards on Saturday, when he equaled a career high with 30 points in a win over Orlando. That came shortly aft
Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this
DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti
TORONTO — Another prestigious honour for Bulldog Hanover. The world-record harness racer captured the 2022 Cam Fella Award, Standardbred Canada announced Thursday. The honour is presented in recognition of extreme effort and dedication to Canadian harness racing by an individual or group. The connections of Bulldog Hanover will received the honour Feb. 4 at the O’Brien Awards in Mississauga, Ont. Bulldog Hanover won the $810,000 Open Pace to conclude the US$6.7-million Breeders Crown at Woodbine
VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Brendan Saad each had a goal and an assist, sending the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the Nashville Predators. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place in Blues history with 108 career wins. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis. Colton Sissons, playing in his 500th NHL game, and Mattias Ekholm scored for Nashville. The Blues went ahead 1-0 on Schenn's wrister 11 seconds
TORONTO — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has been returned to available status after receiving care from the NHL and NHL Players' Association's player assistance program. McCarron entered the program on Dec. 11 for an unspecified reason. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counsellors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, substanc
VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin gained support from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday. The two spoke by phone, with Hochul posting a note on her Twitter account referring to Hamlin as “an inspiration.” Hochul added that she let him know “the hopes and prayers of 20 million New Yorkers have been with him throughout his recovery,” and closed the message with #LoveForDamar. Hamlin, who is from the Pittsburgh area, replied by writing it was good meeting Hochul and he
TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc
Amit Mann and Jevohn Shepherd explain the importance of role definition in the NBA and why it could be influencing the Raptors' season. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve
A trio of NFL playoff quarterback newcomers provided some memorable playoff moments. Brock Purdy, Trevor Lawrence and Daniel Jones all won in their first career starts in the postseason with performances for the history books. This marked the first time since the 2017 season that three QBs won in their first playoff starts in the same postseason. Purdy started the weekend for San Francisco by throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score in a 41-23 victory over Seattl
Caitlin Kraemer says once Team Canada got its fifth goal in the women's under-18 world hockey championship game, she thought to herself, "Dang, we're about to become world champions." The 16-year-old from Waterloo, Ont., certainly made a name for herself in the tournament, scoring four goals in that gold medal game as Canada beat Sweden 10-0. She scored a hat trick in a span of 6:44 in the first period — the fastest in tournament history. Her fourth goal in the third period was her tournament-le
HAMILTON, New Zealand — The Canadian women finished the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on a winning note Saturday, thumping Papua New Guinea 44-5 to place 11th. Canada, which came into the tournament in ninth place in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series standings after two events, got three tries from Bianca Farella and singles from Krissy Scurfield, Nakisa Levale, Fancy Bermudez Chavez, Renee Gonzalez and Shalaya Valenzuela against Papua New Guinea, an invitational side at the tournament. The Canadian
TORONTO — William Nylander felt he hadn't been shooting the puck enough in recent weeks. His coach agreed — and added the at-times frustrating talent's skating also wasn't up to the required level. That changed in Tuesday's third period before Nylander took it to another level with more room to manoeuvre. The Maple Leafs winger scored his second goal of the night on a breathtaking individual effort at 1:53 of overtime as Toronto came back from a two-goal deficit to defeat Florida 5-4 in a feisty
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Al Horford’s overtime 3-pointer with one of his own on Thursday night to help the Celtics pull away from Golden State in an NBA Finals rematch and beat the Warriors 121-118. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, making a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the
CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. That's when he rounded first base after connecting, playfully swinging his arms as if rocking a baby and appeared to scream a vulgarity toward Cole. Three months later, Naylor says his