Tuesday's best in < 10 minutes
Alex Cobb comes one out away from a no-hitter, plus Tommy Edman hits a walk-off single for the Cardinals on this edition of FastCast
The Los Angeles Angels are the gift that keeps on giving, this time offering up veteran players who were unceremoniously placed on waivers.
Three-time All-Star third baseman Josh Donaldson hit just .207 with 25 home runs over two rocky seasons in the Bronx.
What would it cost the Blue Jays to bring back Matt Chapman, Brandon Belt, Kevin Kiermaier and Whit Merrifield?
The Blue Jays need to turn on the jets if they're going to make the playoffs, and they need to do it right now.
DETROIT (AP) — Third baseman Josh Donaldson's unproductive two seasons with the New York Yankees ended Tuesday when the former AL MVP was released Tuesday. The 37-year-old hit .207 with 25 homers and 77 RBIs over 165 games in two seasons since he was acquired from Minnesota in March 2022 along with infielder/outfielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt for catcher Gary Sánchez and infielder Gio Urshela. Donaldson played in just 33 games this season. The three-time All-Star was on the i
Associated Press (AP) — Two fans ran onto the field and one made contact with Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. during the seventh inning of Monday night's game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. One fan got his arms against Acuña during the middle of the seventh inning. Two security people quickly grabbed the fan in right field and as they tried to drag him away, a third security person approached. A second fan then sprinted toward the group and was tackled was one of the security
Bo Bichette is back on the injured list as the Blue Jays continue a make-or-break stretch of their season.
It's five months into the regular season and all 30 Major League Baseball managers who started the year with their respective teams are all still employed. That's fairly rare but not totally uncommon. The ax could be coming soon. Here's a look at some of the managers who are in a tenuous position as the season winds down. — Aaron Boone, New York Yankees: This is Boone's sixth season and the previous five were all very good. But the Yankees have fallen to last place in the AL East with a 62-68 re
Jansen hammered his career high 16th home run of the season, while Kevin Gausman reached the 200 strikeout mark for the third straight year.
Monday was an odd anniversary of sorts: it’s when former Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda hit the Philadelphia Phillies’ mascot.
NEW YORK (AP) — Speedy center fielder Harrison Bader was placed on waivers Tuesday by the New York Yankees, a person familiar with the move told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move, first reported by Newsday, was not announced. Teams have until 2 p.m. EDT Thursday to claim the 29-year-old, who is eligible for free agency after the World Series. A club taking over Bader's contract on Thursday would owe $758,065 of his $4.7 million salary. A player mus
Joan Jett has been a Baltimore Orioles fan for more than 50 years. She called an exciting play and photobombed the team photo at a recent game.
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners' two-day stay alone atop the AL West ended with a 3-1 loss Tuesday night to the major league-worst Oakland Athletics, who built an early lead on home runs by Seth Brown and Shea Langeliers. Star outfielder Julio Rodríguez was scratched of a pinch nerve in his left foot that left him day to day, and starter pitcher George Kirby was scratched before the game because of illness and replaced by Luke Weaver (2-5). First baseman Ty France left after two innings with
The Dodgers have gone a ridiculous 25-4 this month, making a run at MLB's best record, led by MVP candidate Mookie Betts.
BOSTON (AP) — Michael Brantley returned from the injured list Tuesday by the Houston Astros and played his first major league game in 14 months, The 36-year-old outfielder started in left field and batted sixth against the Boston Red Sox. A five-time All-Star, Brantley grounded out leading off the second inning. Brantley last played on June 26 last year and had surgery on Aug. 10. He hit .288 with five homers and 26 RBIs in 64 games in the final season of a $32 million, two-year contract, then s
The two fans were detained after the brief altercation, and the Braves went on to beat the Colorado Rockies 14-4.
Jason Heyward and James Outman hit back-to-back homers in the sixth as the Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-4 to extend their NL West lead.
ATLANTA (AP) — Pat Corrales, who managed the Texas Rangers, Cleveland Indians and Philadelphia Phillies before a long stint on the Atlanta Braves coaching staff under Hall of Fame skipper Bobby Cox, has died at age of 82. The Los Angeles Dodgers said Corrales died of natural causes Sunday night at his home in the north Georgia mountains. He had served as a special assistant to the team's general manager since 2012. Corrales was a backup catcher with four teams over a nine-year career in the majo
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer go through all of the news in a busy week for baseball before starting their team-by-team MLB playoffs preview with the two best teams in the National League: the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers.
“Yellowstone” theme night at Globe Life Field will be epic.