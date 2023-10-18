Tuesday's best in < 10 minutes

The Canadian Press

Athletics reliever Trevor May ripped Oakland owner John Fisher and implored him to sell the franchise while announcing his retirement Monday in an empassioned video message. “Sell the team, dude. ... Sell it, man,″ May said in a video posted on his Twitch stream. “Let someone who actually, like, takes pride in the things they own, own something. There’s actually people who give a s--- about the game. Let them do it. Take mommy and daddy’s money somewhere else, dork.” Fisher's parents founded Gap