Tuesday's best in < 10 minutes

Kyle Schwarber drills a pair of clutch home runs, plus Trea Turner goes yard against the D-backs on this edition of FastCast
"Next time you go to the grocery store or restaurant and order something, remember that it had to come from somewhere."
Rep. Mike Turner's comments about speaker nominee Jim Jordan and sexual abuse at Ohio State earned quite the expression from Margaret Brennan on “Face the Nation.”
The Maple Leafs' biggest free-agent acquisitions were high-event players capable of having outsized impacts on games, for better or worse.
The Rangers won Game 2 of the ALCS series with Houston, and so far this series is all Texas rather than the Astros.
"He sits there and takes it," the ABC host chides The post ‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Tells Will Smith to ‘Verbally’ Fight Back Against Jada: ‘This Guy Played Muhammad Ali, Come On, Get in the Ring’ (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.
The couple were snapped in the stands Thursday night during a Buffalo Sabres game against the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
Athletics reliever Trevor May ripped Oakland owner John Fisher and implored him to sell the franchise while announcing his retirement Monday in an empassioned video message. “Sell the team, dude. ... Sell it, man,″ May said in a video posted on his Twitch stream. “Let someone who actually, like, takes pride in the things they own, own something. There’s actually people who give a s--- about the game. Let them do it. Take mommy and daddy’s money somewhere else, dork.” Fisher's parents founded Gap
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY SportsAfter Meta transformed more than a dozen celebrities and internet influencers into robots late last month, many of the artificial intelligence personas are already coming up with some questionable responses. Futurism tested former football star Tom Brady’s AI by questioning it on why former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick hasn’t played in the National Football League since 2017. The 49ers fired Kaepernick following a media firestorm when he took a kne
The NHL is hoping to mend some bridges between coaches and officials, with the hopes of improving communication between the two sides.
The veteran or the rookie? Las Vegas may have a big decision to make.
Despite all sides wanting it to work, the 'framework agreement' involving the PGA and DP World Tours and PIF is in trouble, writes Iain Carter.
The Pakistan Cricket Board has filed a complaint over the “inappropriate” behavior of some fans during Pakistan's World Cup game against India at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Videos that circulated on social media showed Pakistan cricketers subjected to religious-centric chants as India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in front of more than 100,000 fans Saturday. The PCB said Tuesday it filed a complaint with the International Cricket Council “in respect of inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match.”
A new policy put in place by Hockey Canada last month regarding dressing room requirements is being met with confusion from local hockey authorities, who say they have received limited guidance as to how to best implement the requirements.The policy, which came into effect on Sept. 12, according to Hockey Canada's website, outlines that players must wear a base layer at all times in dressing rooms where more than one person is present.Hockey Canada describes a base layer as shorts and a t-shirt,
Aaron Rodgers, 39, was present on the Jets sideline Sunday during an upset victory over the Eagles, walking without crutches and wearing a headset.
Ivor Robson, who never missed a tee time during 41 years as official starter at the British Open, was 83. Tiger Woods and other golfers express appreciation.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Max Scherzer has pitched only once since a miserable night in early September that saw the Houston Astros complete an overwhelming three-game sweep of the Texas Rangers. When the three-time Cy Young Award winner returns to the mound Wednesday night after missing just more than a month because of a muscle strain in his shoulder, the Rangers will be trying to take a 3-0 lead over those same Astros in the AL Championship Series. “When the first diagnosis was a teres strain,
Brandon Aiyuk and Chris Olave are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's four must-start wide receivers for Week 7 of the fantasy football season.
The Prince and Princess of Wales won't have public engagements this week because their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are on their school half-term
HOUSTON (AP) — When Texas rookie Evan Carter was born in 2002, Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker had been managing in the big leagues for a decade and Rangers skipper Bruce Bochy was in his eighth season. The ages of MLB managers have been declining in the last few years, with 22 under 60 at the start of the 2023 season. But in the AL Championship Series, the two oldest managers in the majors, 74-year-old Baker and 68-year-old Bochy, are leading the way. “I can brag, because I’ve made it this f