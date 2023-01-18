Tuesday was dry, but storm aftermath struggle continues for San Joaquin County residents
Neighbors laughed with Bruce Lemos on Tuesday as he hauled a large blue inflatable raft around his flooded yard. Lemos and dozens of other Acampo Road residents found their homes surrounded by knee-deep water. It’s his first time using the raft, which was originally bought for camping. His mission with the raft now, he says, is to be prepared to jump into action in case water levels rise and help fellow neighbors in need. More here: http://www.kcra.com/article/san-joaquin-county-woodbridge-flooding-highway-99/42545200