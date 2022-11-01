Tucker stresses accountability, transparency following tunnel incident
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker discussed Saturday's postgame tunnel incident during his weekly press conference on Monday. Jeanna Trotman reports from East Lansing.
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker discussed Saturday's postgame tunnel incident during his weekly press conference on Monday. Jeanna Trotman reports from East Lansing.
CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss
DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.
After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all
The standing committee on the status of women unanimously passed a motion Monday to undertake a study on the safety of women and girls in sport. "There needs to be an in-depth study on the causes as to why there is still so many issues in changing the culture in sports," said Andréanne Larouche, a Bloc Québécois MP of Shefford, Que., and vice-chair of the committee. "I witnessed discussions with Hockey Canada. And Hockey Canada is one thing, but we've seen in the past weeks that it goes beyond H
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta
CALGARY — Hockey Canada says it has become a full signatory to Abuse-Free Sport, the new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport in Canada. All complaints of abuse, discrimination and harassment at the national level will go directly to the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, a new federal agency. Hockey Canada's announcement Thursday came as the national sports organization scrambles to restore its reputation after a series of damning allegations led to intense
On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.
The Raptors were able to shut down the Sixers superstars when it mattered most. Toronto's big dogs came to play, too.
Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.
Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is getting in the paint and finding early paths to the free-throw line this season which has helped boost his points per game average. Full episode of Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discussing early trends is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe
As Atletico Ottawa prepares for its Sunday evening championship game against Forge FC, team supporters continue to express hope for what a Canadian Premier League championship would mean for soccer in this city in the years to come. The last time Ottawa came this close to a soccer championship, the team was called the Fury, the league was the North American Soccer League, and the result was a loss to the New York Cosmos, in New York. But this time around, the final will be played at 6 p.m. ET at
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale has a torn labrum in his left shoulder, possibly sidelining him for the rest of the season. Drysdale injured the shoulder during the Ducks' loss at Vegas last Friday, and he will have surgery soon, the team announced Monday. He is expected to be out for four to six months. The 20-year-old Drysdale is a promising playmaker chosen sixth overall by Anaheim in the 2020 draft. He has no points with a minus-3 rating in eight games this sea
On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor explains the mental and physical hurdles a player goes through when they're attempting to take scoring leaps. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer has had a bone spur removed from his right elbow. The club announced on Thursday that the operation in Dallas was a success. The nagging injury in Springer's dominant arm bothered him for most of the season and limited his play. Despite this, he had a .267 batting average with 25 home runs, 76 runs batted in, 14 stolen bases and was named a nominee for the Silver Slugger award earlier Thursday. A Blue Jays spokesman says Springer is expected to make a
This week's 10 Insights and Observations looks at redemption stories, the coaching career of John Tortorella, icing board passes and much more.
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson scored on a breakaway 57 seconds into overtime to give the San Jose Sharks a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night. Karlsson also had two assists as San Jose won at home for the first time this season, improving to 1-4. “It was nice the way it developed,” Karlsson said. "I just had to get going, trust Timo (Meier) that he would get the puck there, made up my mind fairly early and stuck to it and it went in, luckily.” Logan Couture had tw
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson scored twice, including in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Saturday night. Olofsson got his sixth of the season 36 seconds into overtime. He converted a slap shot from the right circle off a pass from Tage Thompson. Buffalo had dropped two in a row. The Sabres trailed 3-1 after two periods, but Thompson scored twice in the third. Craig Anderson made 23 saves. Olofsson opened the scoring in the first with a power-play slap s