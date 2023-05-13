Tucker Barnhart's RBI single
Tucker Barnhart lines an RBI single to left field in the top of the 7th inning to draw the Cubs within 7-1
After the Toronto Maple Leafs' playoff run was halted by the Florida Panthers, the future of GM Kyle Dubas has come into question.
Bassitt tweeted after the game that his wife, Jessica, played a huge role in helping him get ready for his dominant outing.
The 34-year-old daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky took to Instagram with a set of photos posing on a tennis court.
Leafs fans took out their frustration by throwing debris on the ice and starting a profane chant.
Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo will sit out for slashing Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl. The Oilers' Darnell Nurse got a game for instigating.
OTTAWA — It appears Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is out as a prospective owner of the NHL's Ottawa Senators. Multiple media outlets reported Thursday that a bid for the team by real estate developers Remington Group will not proceed. Reynolds was believed to be attached to that bid. ESPN's Emily Kaplan was first to report the news. Reynolds, along with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, recently purchased Welsh soccer club AFC Wrexham. The team has been the feature of a hit documentary show that was r
The sequencing of the NFL's 2023 schedule created a favorable setup for some figures while leaving others in a tough spot.
The Denver Nuggets are in the Conference Finals for the first time since the bubble after blowing out the Phoenix Suns 125-100 in Game 6 of their second-round series. Nikola Jokic had yet another formidable performance with 32 points, 12 assists and ...
TORONTO — Morgan Rielly fought his emotions. John Tavares didn't want to think about tomorrow. Auston Matthews lamented an opportunity missed. Mitch Marner said the belief remains intact. The Maple Leafs' season ended in overtime Friday night. The difficult questions about what comes next have already started. Nick Cousins scored at 15:32 of overtime and Sergei Bobrovsky made 50 saves as the Florida Panthers downed Toronto 3-2 to win the teams' second-round series 4-1. Cousins buried his second
The futures of Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, president Bob Myers and even head coach Steve Kerr are all reportedly in question.
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Two NASCAR Cup Series teams — the No. 45 Toyota for Tyler Reddick and the No. 54 Camry of rookie Ty Gibbs — failed pre-race inspection twice Friday at Darlington Raceway. Both teams lost pit-stall selection for Sunday’s Goodyear 400 (3 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) and had a crew […]
The world number one defeated Tomas Etcheverry 7-6 (5) 6-2 in Rome.
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — A group led by Josh Harris has agreed to buy the NFL's Washington Commanders from longtime owner Dan Snyder and his family. The sides announced the deal in a joint statement Friday, roughly a month after they reached an agreement in principle on the sale for a record $6.05 billion. The deal is the highest price paid for a North American professional sports franchise. It is still pending approval of three-quarters of owners and other customary closing conditions. Harris’ group
Eury Pérez could be the boost the Marlins need to stay near the top of the National League East.
Heat’s Heat Kyle Lowry continues to play well in postseason
LONDON (AP) — Wrexham's Hollywood owners got their wish. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney had thrown their support behind Notts County to gain promotion from the National League after seeing their own team win a tight title battle in England's fifth tier. And McElhenney took to Twitter to congratulate Notts County after its penalty shootout victory over Chesterfield in the National League playoff final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. The match finished 2-2 after extra time. “Never a doubt,” twee
That it took eight months to learn that Forte was allowed to continue racing despite flunking a drug test shows the sport needs HISA now more than ever.
Kentucky Derby morning-line favorite Forte reportedly failed drug test after race last fall. Hall of Famer says he’ll appeal penalty.
The mother-daughter duo sat courtside with a hand-drawn sign supporting the NBA star
TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — The United States overcame defending champion Finland 4-1 to open the ice hockey world championship on Friday. Alex Tuch scored two goals and Drew O’Çonnor had a goal and two assists to lead the U.S. Cutter Ganthier also scored and goaltender Casey DeSmith stopped 23 shots in Tampere. Teemu Hartikainen gave the hosts a 1-0 lead late in the opening period on a power play before Ganthier tied it from the left circle in the second. O'Çonnor and Tuch completed the rally midwa