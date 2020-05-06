Tub Time: Bear Cools Off at Oregon Zoo

Takoda, a 10-year-old black bear, loves nothing better than to jump in the tub once the warmer weather starts to come around, Oregon Zoo says.

Video shared by the zoo shows the bear splashing about in a huge tub filled with 300 gallons of water, complete with a toy to keep him occupied.

“The warm weather is starting to come on, and Takoda loves splashing around in his tub,” said Amy Cutting, who oversees the zoo’s Great Northwest area. “He’s quite a goofy bear. He was just cooling down and having some fun on a nice spring day.” Credit: Oregon Zoo via Storyful