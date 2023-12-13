Is Tua Tagovailoa worth a top-level QB contract? | The Exempt List
Yahoo Sports NFL writer Charles McDonald is joined by Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated respond to a listener's question about the Miami Dolphins quarterback and if Monday's loss to the Titans is a sign the 4th-year signal caller isn't deserving of a deal that puts him among the league's elite. Hear the full conversation on “The Exempt List with Charles McDonald” - part of the “Zero Blitz” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.