A tsunami warning was issued in Tonga early on November 12, after a 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck 200 km east of Neiafu.

A government warning said, “You are advised to evacuate immediately inland to high ground or to the 3rd level of a steel or concrete building until the threat has passed.”

Waves up to a meter above tide level were possible in Tonga, the US National Weather Service said. Credit: @rokaanow via Storyful