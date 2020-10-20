Tsunami Warning Issued for Kodiak, Alaska, After 7.4 Earthquake

Sirens rung out in Kodiak, Alaska, on October 19 after a 7.4 earthquake near Sand Point triggered tsunami warnings.

Locals in the city’s tsunami zone were advised to move to higher ground, according to local news reports.

A 2-foot tsunami was observed at Sand Point by the National Tsunami Warning Center.

These videos shows the sound of sirens ringing out near Kodiak High School and the ferry terminal where the tsunami was expected to hit. In these videos, a voice can be heard giving instructions to residents. Credit: YTexas2 via Storyful