Tsunami advisory in effect on Central Coast following volcanic eruption near Tonga
A volcano that erupted underwater near the South Pacific island of Tonga is expected to send small waves to California’s Central Coast on Saturday morning. Overnight, the National Tsunami Warning Center issued a Tsunami Advisory for the west coast, including the Monterey Bay. The initial arrival time was expected around 7:35 a.m. Saturday, with peak waves possibly occurring 1 to 2 hours later. Officials expect the peak waves to be about 1 to 2 feet.