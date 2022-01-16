Tsunami advisory canceled for much of California coast after volcanic eruption near Tonga
A volcano that erupted underwater near the South Pacific island of Tonga sent small waves to California's Central Coast on Saturday. The National Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami advisory for the West Coast, including Monterey Bay. It lasted for much of Saturday. Around 7:55 p.m., the tsunami advisory was lifted for the Northern California coast, but it remains in effect along the Central Coast and farther south. According to tsunami.gov , much of the tsunami advisory has now been lifted, remaining only in parts of Southern California as of 8:50 p.m. The initial arrival time was expected around 7:35 a.m. Saturday, with peak waves possibly occurring one to two hours later. Officials expect the peak waves to be about 1 to 2 feet.