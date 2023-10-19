TSMC profits slump as tech demand fades

STORY: Profits tumbled have tumbled by almost a quarter at chip giant TSMC.

But that was actually less bad than analysts feared, sending shares in the firm higher in Thursday (October 19) trade.

The world’s biggest maker of chips for other companies saw a downturn as demand for smartphones and other gadgets declined from last year’s high levels.

Now the Taiwan-based firm must also navigate the U.S. crackdown on chip supplies to China.

As the biggest maker of advanced semiconductors, analysts say it looks exposed to the trans-Pacific tensions.

TSMC is pressing ahead with expansion plans, however, including a $40 billion factory in the U.S. state of Arizona.

Last month, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-Wen hosted state governor Katie Hobbs in Taipei:

“Arizona could not be more proud to be the site of TSMC’s U.S.-based fabrication operations”.

Hobbs said TSMC was also in talks over advanced chip packaging in the state, though that wasn’t confirmed by the firm.

Asia’s most valuable listed firm is a major supplier to Apple, and other big names like Nvidia.

In the third quarter it saw net profit come in at around $6.5 billion, down just under 25% on a year ago.

Revenue dropped almost 15%, in line with the company’s own forecasts.