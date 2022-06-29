'Trying to Concentrate': Florida Golfer Remains Unfazed as Alligator Approaches

A stalking alligator was recorded approaching a golfer who remained unfazed as he lined up his swing in Punta Gorda, Florida, on June 26.

Video from Michael West begins with an alligator walking near a group of golfers at the Heritage Landing Golf & Country Club. The alligator is then seen approaching West as he lines up his swing.

“I didn’t think anything of it,” West told Storyful about what was going on in his head. “I’m more worried about setting up a birdie putt with a good shot than the dinosaur running up on me.”

The video goes on to show West successfully complete his swing, at which point the alligator stops in its tracks and plops down onto its belly.

“You live once. Have some fun. Make a memory,” West told Storyful about the experience. “Would I take that same shot again? Absolutely.” Credit: Michael West via Storyful