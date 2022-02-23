Truth Social has potential to fuel U.S. extremism - analyst

STORY: Truth Social was downloaded 170,000 times since its launch on Sunday (February 20), according to research firm Apptopia.

The app was available shortly before midnight ET and was the top free app available on the App Store early Monday .

Phil Napoli, director of the DeWitt Wallace Center for Media & Democracy at Duke University, sees the platform potentially having an impact on the next presidential election as well as on division within the country.

"Socially, politically, culturally, there's the potential for it to contribute and exacerbate some of the problems we're seeing in our country as it relates to political polarization and extremism," he said.

"But I think the real question is to what extent is this even a commercial enterprise? Is this about developing a sustainable business model or is this about part of the larger campaign strategy for the next election?" Napoli wondered of Truth Social.

New users faced trouble signing up for the free app or were placed on a waitlist that cited "massive demand" soon after the launch. It was unclear if the issues were resolved by Tuesday.