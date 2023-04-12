After Trump's indictment: 'Americans in the middle are tired of crazy'

Reed Brody, a top US and international lawyer, tells FRANCE 24 he does not see Americans voting collectively for another four years of Donald Trump. After Trump last week became the first former US president to be indicted on criminal changes, Brody says the indictment – and other more serious potential charges ahead – could rally ardent Republican supporters behind Trump in the short term. But he says many US voters in the middle of the political spectrum are "tired of crazy" and want to see normal politics again. Brody joined us for Perspective.



