Trump's childhood home is being sold, and gifted back to him

This is Donald Trump's childhood home.

The Tudor-style house in suburban New York is up for sale.

The target price tag? $3 million.

The auctioneer hopes an admirer will be willing to pay that price

And then: give it back to Trump.

"Essentially, we're raising money to buy President Trump's childhood home and donate it to him or a charity of his choice. The property is owned by an investor who purchased it from one of our previous auctions, which was held actually on January 17, 2017, three days before Trump was inaugurated. And that investor is now looking to sell the property. We're raising money to purchase the property and then donate it to Trump or a charity of his choice."

The five-bedroom home was built by his late father, Fred, in 1940 -

and features a fireplace and narrow driveway.

The house was advertised on Airbnb in 2017 – the year of Trump’s inauguration.

For over $700 a night, you got life-sized Trump cardboard cutouts and bunk beds.

Now that it’s for sale, some neighbours think the $3 million price tag is too high - since other houses on the street are listed for only about $1.3 million.

61-YEAR-OLD NEIGHBOR, FAKHERTAG OBEID: "It's too much. But for me, it's OK because I live in the neighborhood, that means all the houses here, they're going to be a little bit higher, you know what I mean? I'll benefit from this. But for me, it's too much. I don't understand why."

