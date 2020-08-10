Trump whisked away after shooting outside WH

President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted out of the White House briefing room with no explanation on Monday, shortly after what he later said was a shooting on the other side of the fence surrounding the White House.

"So, thank you very much. Sorry for that. There was a shooting outside of the White House. It seems to be very well under control. I'd like to thank the Secret Service for doing their always quick and very effective work. But there was an actual shooting, and somebody has been taken to the hospital. I don't know the condition of the person."

Trump told reporters that no one else was wounded in the shooting and said he had been given no other details at that time.