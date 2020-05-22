Trump warns China of strong U.S. response if it imposes new Hong Kong law

Trump, who has ratcheted up his anti-China rhetoric as he seeks re-election in November, told reporters "nobody knows yet" the details of China's plan. "If it happens we'll address that issue very strongly," he said, without elaborating.

Zhang Yesui, spokesman for the China's National People's Congress, said details of the legislation would be given on Friday when the parliament holds its annual session.

The U.S. State Department also warned China, saying a high-degree of autonomy and respect for human rights were key to preserving the territory's special status in U.S. law, which has helped it maintain its position as a world financial centre.

China's action could spark fresh protests in Hong Kong, which enjoys many freedoms not allowed on the mainland, after often violent demonstrations of 2019 plunged the city into its deepest turmoil since it returned to Beijing's rule in 1997.