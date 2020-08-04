Trump vows to sue Nevada over mail-in voting

U.S. President Donald Trump ramped up his attacks on mail-in voting Monday (August 3), and vowed to take legal action against the state of Nevada.

Earlier that day Nevada became the seventh state to implement universal mail-in ballots for the upcoming presidential election, citing risks to public health.

Trump even hinted at his right to issue an executive order -- without elaborating on what that might entail.

Trump had slammed Nevada's decision on Twitter, calling it a quote "illegal late night coup."

The ongoing health crisis has become a divisive issue between Democrats and Republicans, sparking litigation in dozens of states over voter-related issues like absentee ballots, postmark deadlines and signature requirements.

Most states have also tried to expand mail-in voting for Election Day.

But Trump has repeatedly made baseless claims that voting by mail will lead to rampant fraud.

And on Monday he suggested - again without evidence - that the post office would be unable to handle an expected increase in mail-in voting in the 2020 election.

"The post office for many, many years has been, you know, run in a fashion that hasn't been great-- great workers and everything, but they have old equipment, very old equipment. And I don't think the post office is prepared for a thing like this."

Election experts say voter fraud of any kind, including incidents related to mail-in ballots, is extremely rare.

But Trump, who trails opponent Joe Biden in the polls, has continously attempted to raise questions about the integrity of the upcoming election.

It's deepened Democrats' fears -- that Trump will refuse to accept the election outcome if he loses.

Just last week, Trump suggested delaying the election due to the likelihood of fraud, though only the U.S. Congress has the authority to do so.