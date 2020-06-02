Trump vows military crackdown to quell violent protests
"Mayors and governors must establish an overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled," Trump said in remarks at the White House Rose Garden as authorities dispersed protesters with tear gas just blocks away.
"If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them."
Scroll to continue with content