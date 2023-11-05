Trump takes aim at DeSantis, Christie amid legal woes

STORY: Trump reminded his audience that his endorsement of Ron DeSantis helped the man clinch the position of Florida governor, and told them he decided to hit out at DeSantis after believing the governor would run against him in the next presidential race. "I don't care if he is a Republican. And we hit him hard and now he is like a wounded falling bird from the sky," Trump said, to laughs from the crowd.

The former president also made fun of former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, and repeated false claims about Democrats rigging the 2020 presidential election that saw Joe Biden elected.

Trump's rally comes ahead of the third Republican debate, set to take place on Wednesday (November 8) in Miami. DeSantis and Christie, along with Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy, have met the polling threshold to qualify for the debate.

Trump, who meets the threshold and is by far the frontrunner, has declined to participate in the debates so far, saying it would be a waste of time given his significant lead.