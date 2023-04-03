Trump supporters turn out for his departure from Florida

STORY: Trump, 76, is expected to be fingerprinted and photographed at a Manhattan courthouse as he becomes the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges.

On the third day after the indictment was announced, a handful of Trump supporters remained stationed on the Southern Blvd drawbridge across from Mar-a-Lago on Sunday (April 2). The bridge has been a comradery point for several MAGA (Make America Great Again) supporters traveling from across the region. A portion of the bridge is decorated in red, white and blue with a few Trump flags waving under the Palm Beach sun.

Near the former president's plane, situated at a private entrance to Palm Beach Airport, some onlookers gathered to view the aircraft before it departs on Monday and lands in New York City, where he will stay at Trump Tower before his court appearance.