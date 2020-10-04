Trump Supporters Hold 'Get Well Soon', 'Prayer for POTUS' Rally Outside Walter Reed

Dozens of supporters rallied outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Saturday, October 3, where President Donald Trump was admitted following a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Trump’s symptoms were described as mild. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows also told reporters that the president’s condition was “very concerning.”

On October 3, Trump tweeted to acknowledge the “amazing” staff at Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland, where he was expected remain for a few days. In the video, he also thanked supporters for sending their support.

This footage, taken by Richard Potcner, shows the scene outside Walter Reed. Supporters can be seen holding signs, chanting “get well soon”. Vehicles clad in pro-Trump signage also passed by the crowd. Credit: Richard Potcner via Storyful