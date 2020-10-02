Trump Supporters Gather Outside Campaign Fundraiser Attended by President Before COVID Announcement

Supporters of US President Donald Trump, and some counter-protesters, gathered in Bedminster, New Jersey, on October 1, ahead of the president’s attendance at a campaign fundraiser at his golf club.

The event included a roundtable with supporters at which the president was seated close to attendees, hours before he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

Videos posted to social media showed people were tested for the virus before entering the building. Credit: Joseph Belnome via Storyful