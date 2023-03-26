Trump supporters flock to Waco on anniversary of deadly standoff: 'I'm still backing him'
Die-hard fans of Donald Trump flocked to the ex-president's election rally in Waco, Texas on Saturday, brimming with defiance as their favored candidate faced overlapping threats of criminal indictment. The rally happened at Waco just as the city marks the 30th anniversary of a raid by federal agents on the Branch Davidians religious sect there that resulted in 86 deaths, including four law-enforcement officers. “If Donald Trump does get arrested, I'm still backing him,” Trump supporter Michelle Mickes said.