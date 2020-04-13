Trump spars with reporters over coronavirus response timeline

Trump, who has faced criticism for playing down the threat of the outbreak in its initial phases, urged the population in March to heed guidance to limit groups to no more than 10 people, work from home and not dine in restaurants or bars.

When reporters on Monday (April 13) questioned the timeline of his response, Trump said "everything we did was right."

After the White House earlier discouraged Americans from wearing masks if they were not sick, the president encouraged the practice on March 31, but said people should use scarves so as not to divert supplies from healthcare professionals.