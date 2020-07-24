Trump signs orders to lower prescription drug prices

[DONALD TRUMP] “We're putting patients over lobbyists, senior citizens before special interests. And we're putting America first.”

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed four executive orders aimed at lowering prices that Americans pay for prescription drugs.

One order would allow for the legal importation of cheaper prescription drugs from countries like Canada, while another would require discounts from drug companies now captured by middlemen to be passed on to patients.

[DONALD TRUMP] “When you hear other countries getting a much better deal on drug prices, there are people that have told me this is more important than health care. We're doing healthcare, but this is more important than anything...the price of drugs.“

Another measure seeks to lower insulin costs, while a fourth would require Medicare to purchase drugs at the same price that other countries pay.

Trump, under fire for surging coronavirus cases, had previously asked Congress to rein in drug costs.

Trump also mentioned that the White House would propose a healthcare bill soon, but offered few details.