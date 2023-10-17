Trump says he will reinstate travel ban if re-elected
Trump says he will reinstate travel ban if re-electedRSBN
Trump says he will reinstate travel ban if re-electedRSBN
The former Missouri Democratic senator warned how he could suffer at the hands of the "crazy caucus" of House Republicans.
"What's sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander," a judge quipped of Cohen, who is attacking Trump online despite calling out sick from the trial.
Comedy CentralYou can’t fix crazy, but you can document it—which is fortunate for Jordan Klepper. The MAGA magnet is celebrating Monday’s at-long-last return of The Daily Show with a new edition of “Fingers on the Pulse,” which was recorded at last week’s Donald Trump rally in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.While five-plus months aways from a job might leave even the most seasoned pro a little rusty, the Daily Show correspondent proved that he hasn’t missed a beat—and that sparring with MAGA morons ma
People are calling out the prime minister after he previously stated "Canada stands with Israel."
Quinn Mitchell, 15, became known for his pointed questioning of Ron DeSantis in June, which provoked an uncomfortable response from the governor.
Marco Bello/ReutersJust hours after a federal judge handed down a gag order which prohibits him from publicly targeting witnesses, prosecutors, and court staff, former President Donald Trump went on a tirade against the judge, likely violating the order almost immediately.He made the comments during a campaign speech in Clive, Iowa, calling the order “totally unconstitutional” while claiming that Judge Tanya Chutkan’s “whole life is not liking me.”Trump later said: “I am willing to go to jail if
Ukraine said it struck Russian helicopters in missile attacks on key airports controlled by Moscow’s forces. Kyiv hit airfields and equipment near the cities of Luhansk and Berdyansk, the military said on Tuesday.
The testimony in the Manhattan fraud trial is the most powerful yet in placing Trump at the head of a conspiracy to mislead banks and insurers.
The far-right congresswoman tried for a laugh in a nod to one of her conspiracy theories.
The photos appear to show jets armed or being equipped with unguided bombs, less accurate weapons that threaten civilians.
Hamas is laying a trap for Israel in Gaza, Alex Younger, former head of UK's MI6 foreign intelligence service, told the BBC.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is encountering rebuffs as he attempts to persuade regional allies to condemn Hamas' terror attack, a report said.
Republicans are reportedly ready to block Jim Jordan as the new Speaker of the House. There has been no Speaker since Kevin McCarthy was ousted earlier in October. Rosemary Church speaks with Natasha Lindstaedt, Professor of Government at the University of Essex.
In the best traditions of the German automotive industry, it is precision-engineered to outclass the competition. Yet at 62 tons and 32ft long, the Leopard tank perhaps lacks the understated grace of an Audi or BMW.
“The Daily Show” correspondent trips up MAGA fans outside a rally for the former president.
Jordan is doing something never before attempted: using conservative media to pressure other conservatives into supporting his leadership bid.
CNN’s Jake Tapper shut down GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley for blaming President Biden for the House being unable to elect a new Republican Speaker after Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) unprecedented ouster. Tapper asked Haley on “State of the Union” if Rep. Austin Scott’s (R-Ga.) remarks on the House Speakership election were accurate when he…
The late-night host says the former president accidentally hit on the truth at a campaign event.
The former president and 2024 Republican favorite frequently uses fear-mongering and threatening language in his money begs.
Russia has increasingly had to rely on outdated military vehicles and tanks in Ukraine.