Trump retweets clip of man chanting 'white power'

U.S. President Donald Trump retweeted on Sunday a video showing one of his supporters in Florida shouting "white power" at protesters of his administration, drawing rebukes from allies and adversaries as protests continue a month after George Floyd's death.

The retweeted video, which was later deleted from the president's feed, showed Trump protesters and supporters at a retirement community in Florida he visited last year shouting profanities at each other.

After a protester called a Trump supporter a racist, the man responded by raising his fist and shouting, "white power" -- a slogan used by white supremacists.

In the tweet, Trump wrote: "Thank you to the great people of The Villages. The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!!"

U.S. Senator Tim Scott, the Senate's only Black Republican, appearing on CBS's Face The Nation Sunday, called it "inappropriate."

SENATOR SCOTT: "There's just- there's nothing much to be said... We should stand up and say that's not right. And I'm saying the exact same thing now. That's not right. But that's not the entire conversation and that's not the entire clip. That was a terrible display that I saw in that video. The whole thing was terrible."

A White House spokesman said the president is a "big fan" of The Villages. The spokesman said he did not hear the one statement made on the video.

The controversy comes on the heels of Trump's hostile response to protests against racial injustice engulfing the United States following the death of Floyd, an unarmed Black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck.

Vice President Mike Pence, also appearing on CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday, refused repeated opportunities to say the phrase "Black Lives Matter" and said the movement has a political "agenda of the radical left." He instead said this:

PENCE: "I really believe that all lives matter and that's where the heart of the American people lies."