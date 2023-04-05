Trump reacts to indictment
Former President Donald Trump, the first ex-president to be indicted in a criminal case in U.S. history, is speaking hours after he appeared in court.
Former President Donald Trump, the first ex-president to be indicted in a criminal case in U.S. history, is speaking hours after he appeared in court.
As Trump was arraigned in Manhattan, a separate federal court ruled the actress owed the former president for legal fees
Right-wing media is claiming that Judge Juan Merchan’s daughter worked on the Biden-Harris campaign
Marjorie Taylor Greene had to leave the Trump arraignment rally after she was drowned out by counter-protesters. During her chaotic arrival in New York on Tuesday, there appeared to be more members of the media than protesters present. Ms Greene was joined by the New York Young Republicans – a group with ties to embattled congressman George Santos, who made a brief appearance at the rally before departing after being mobbed by the media.
Mr Trump’s Secret Service agents and attorney may have to testify in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case
Finland joining NATO marks one of the most significant geopolitical consequences of Russia's invasion of Ukraine to date.
We’re supposed to be impressed with the historicity of the moment. I’m not feeling it.
One of Donald Trump's chief supporters accused Democrats of being a "party of violence" and was forced to flee her own protest as the scene outside the Manhattan court descended into chaos.
Vladimir Putin has fired one of the top generals leading Russia's forces in Ukraine, after an attack on the eastern town of Vuhledar ended with dozens of tanks being destroyed.
ReutersNew York City Mayor Eric Adams called on Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and other protesters to “behave” as they descend upon the city for President Donald Trump's arraignment on Tuesday.Greene, a Trump fanatic, declared over the weekend her intentions to come to New York City and protest outside Manhattan Criminal Court as Trump is arraigned on federal charges on Tuesday. The Georgia Republican said specifically she’ll be joining the NYC GOP outside the courthouse, where hundreds are
As the Russian military leadership continues to flounder in the field, it is now crystal clear that, in invading Ukraine, they were totally unaware of the strategic intentions of the Kremlin. A massive deception by their political leaders was pulled over the eyes of the young Russian soldiers who believed they were entering the country as liberators. No wonder the UK Ministry of Defence now reports issues with heavy drinking among them.
“George, did you get a law degree in the last two weeks that we don’t know about?” a heckler shouted at the congressman
Tim Parlatore tried to walk back comment about Joe Tacopina as report emerges of acrimony and ‘jealousy’ among Trump lawyers
Fox NewsFox News host Greg Gutfeld took great pleasure on Monday in torching the mainstream media over its wall-to-wall coverage of former President Donald Trump’s trip to New York for his criminal arraignment. And then he was reminded that his own network had done the exact same thing.“Grab your bucket and mop, the media is wetting their pants at the mere thought of Trump in handcuffs,” the network’s resident “comedian” exclaimed on The Five. “CNN had someone on a boat to capture the moment Tru
Trump is expected to appear in Manhattan court on Tuesday after he was indicted following an investigation into a hush-money payment.
Trump's indictment has been unsealed and includes 34 felony charges of falsifying business records. Read the full text of the New York indictment.
Russian President Vladimir Putin lives in an "information vacuum," a Russian defector who accompanied him on trips told the Dossier Center.
The woman suspected of assassinating a propagandist has confessed to delivering a bomb hidden inside a statuette, as her husband claimed the 26-year-old was “set up” by Russia’s FSB.
“We don’t know what destiny looks like on the other side of this trip,” the show host said
And the panel agreed: "It is worth hearing from her, we just have to do it in a smart, contextual way"
When Donald Trump was arraigned Tuesday on 34 felony charges of falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 hush money payment to an adult-film star, prosecutors made the case that it was part of an attempt to conceal a conspiracy to undermine the 2016 presidential election.