Trump reacts to indictment

The Daily Beast

Fox NewsFox News host Greg Gutfeld took great pleasure on Monday in torching the mainstream media over its wall-to-wall coverage of former President Donald Trump’s trip to New York for his criminal arraignment. And then he was reminded that his own network had done the exact same thing.“Grab your bucket and mop, the media is wetting their pants at the mere thought of Trump in handcuffs,” the network’s resident “comedian” exclaimed on The Five. “CNN had someone on a boat to capture the moment Tru