Trump Rallies With Republicans in Ohio on Eve of Elections

Former US President Donald Trump joined a series of Republican midterm candidates for a rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on Monday, November 7.

Footage recorded at Dayton International Airport in Vandalia shows Trump on stage.

The former president spoke about immigration control, crime, policing, and COVID, among other topics.

Photos from the rally show that Ohio Gov Mike DeWine, senate candidate JD Vance, Ohio Rep Jim Jordan, and Georgia Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene also attended the event. Credit: Mark Szuszkiewicz via Storyful