Trump questions Twitter fact-checks, mail-in ballots

U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at Twitter on Tuesday (May 26) after the company put fact-checks on his tweets for the first time.

Trump accused Twitter of quote "completely stifling free speech," saying quote "I, as President, will not allow it to happen!"

The accusation comes after Trump tweeted about the use of mail-in ballots in California, claiming they were quote "substantially fraudulent" and would result in a quote "rigged election."

The new fact-check feature on Trump's tweet prompts Twitter users to quote "get the facts about mail-in ballots."

That directed readers to info from fact-checkers debunking Trump's claims.

But at a press conference on Tuesday, Trump doubled down on his comments about mail-in voting.

"People that aren't citizens, illegals, anybody that walks in California is going to get a ballot. We're not going to destroy this country by allowing things like that to happen. We're not destroying our country. This has more to do with fairness and honesty and really, our country itself because when that starts happening, you don't have a fair, you have a rigged system."

Twitter announced the fact-check feature earlier this month to combat misinformation on the site.

The company said the fact checks would also apply to tweets made before its announcement and will be used regardless of who sent the tweet.