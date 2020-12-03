Trump posts speech on baseless voter fraud claims

TRUMP: "This may be the most important speech I've ever made."

President Donald Trump posted a surprise, 46-minute-long speech on social media Wednesday, repeating his baseless claim that the presidential election was stolen from him, offering no actual evidence to support what he called "tremendous voter fraud," and even alleged that the winner of the election - President-elect Joe Biden - knew the outcome in advance.

TRUMP: "My opponent was told to stay away from the election. Don't campaign. We don't need you. We got it. In fact, they were acting like they already knew what the outcome was going to be."

The president's comments, delivered in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in front of the presidential seal, came one day after Trump's own attorney general, who is seen as loyal to the president, said that there was no evidence of widespread fraud that could change the outcome of the election.

TRUMP: "...coordinated assault and siege."

It also came after Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said this week that the Trump campaign's efforts in his state to challenge the election were "nothing less than an assault on American democracy." But that didn't stop the president nor his advocates.

RUDY GIULIANI: "... massive cheating."

On Wednesday, Trump campaign attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis spoke before a Republican-led legislative committee in Michigan, bringing with them a Detroit poll worker whose claims of voter fraud were rejected by a judge last month.

MICHIGAN STATE REPRESENTATIVE DARRIN CAMILLERI: "Why are we listening to your story here today if it has already been ruled incorrect and not credible by a judge in court."

GIULIANI: "It has not been ruled... Objection."

CAMILLERI: This is not a courtroom, Mr. Giuliani. This is a committee. Why do you keep objecting to what I'm saying here?"

In Georgia, lawyer Sidney Powell, who was dismissed unceremoniously from Trump's legal team last week, claimed at a rally-like press conference on Wednesday that the latest recount done in the state was conducted by - and corrupted by - computers.

Gabriel Sterling, who manages Georgia's voting systems, said Sidney Powell's claims were patently false.

Trump's various claims of all kinds of voter fraud have gained traction among his followers, helping to raise as much as $170 million for an "Election Defense Fund" that can be used for a wide variety of future political activities, including another run for the presidency, according to media reports.

Latest Stories

  • Rockets trading Russell Westbrook to Wizards for John Wall, draft pick

    Russell Westbrook is headed to Washington.

  • Steelers' 16-0 quest continues with win over depleted Ravens team on weird Wednesday afternoon

    The Steelers didn't blow out the Ravens, but still got their 11th straight win.

  • Paul George slams his role, Clippers chemistry under Doc Rivers

    Paul George laid out a lot of blame on Doc Rivers for last season's Clippers failures.

  • NBC's Cris Collinsworth roasted after being 'blown away' that 'ladies' comprehend football

    Twitter made clear how it felt about Cris Collinsworth's thoughts on women who watch football.

  • NFL says it won’t 'cut in line' to get COVID vaccine for players and personnel

    Commissioner Roger Goodell also said that the league still isn't planning on a single-site playoff bubble right now.

  • Evander Kane really wants to fight Jake or Logan Paul

    The NHL forward is relentlessly trying to box Jake Paul after the YouTuber KO'd former NBA player Nate Robinson.

  • All 4 Broncos QBs fined for not wearing masks

    The COVID-19 protocol violations forced the Broncos to play Sunday's game without a quarterback.

  • 'I'd rather be in Toronto': Raptors coach Nick Nurse on challenge of playing in Tampa

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse is ready to embrace the unusual circumstances his team is facing during the 2020-21 NBA season. He also talks about the losses of Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol, what to expect from rookies Malachi Flynn and Jalen Harris.

  • Explaining MLB's non-tender deadline: Why Kyle Schwarber and other big names joined the free agent pool

    Usually a procedural offseason deadline, Wednesday's deadline for MLB teams to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players could dramatically change the free agent market. Here's why.

  • LeBron's new Lakers contract keeps hope alive for a Bron-Bronny extravaganza

    LeBron James has said that it would be his greatest achievement to play in the NBA with his son, Bronny.

  • Sources: Tulane hiring former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long

    Long is working as an analyst at Tennessee after he mutually parted ways with the Fighting Irish following the 2019 season. Notre Dame went 33-6 over the three seasons that Long served as the offensive coordinator.

  • Issues with CFP, Michigan’s COVID outbreak, ACC panders to ND & Clemson

    Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and Pat Forde from Sports Illustrated are back again for your listening pleasure. The Michigan vs. Maryland game is off, casting doubts on "The Game" with Ohio State next weekend. The guys dive into the potential implications for the Buckeyes, as well as Kirk Herbstreit’s messy comments on the latest college football playoff rankings show.  Speaking of our beloved playoff, Pat, Pete and Dan break down the myriad of issues they have with the current system. When will we see some changes?  Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller captivated the nation last week. Is she the first of many? And why won't the college ranks take after the NFL and hire more females?  The guys also toss around a couple of People’s Court cases before making their picks against the spread in the Race for the Case. 

  • NBA Twitter is stoked on Russell Westbrook-John Wall trade

    Two of the NBA's most polarizing players trading places has Twitter in a frenzy.

  • Michigan AD Warde Manuel rips ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit: 'A statement by a fool'

    Kirk Herbstreit questioned whether Michigan would use its COVID-19 cases as an excuse to not play Ohio State on Dec. 12. 

  • Rockets, Wizards swap Russell Westbrook & John Wall

    Reports say Houston & Washington will exchange point guards in a trade. The Athletic reports Houston will also receive 2023 protected 1st-round pick. Westbrook reunites with former coach Scott Brooks in D.C.; Wall hasn’t played since December 2018 due to injuries.

  • Jays 'prepared' if things pick up on free agency and trade fronts this off-season

    The potential for the Toronto Blue Jays to have a memorable off-season is there. Now it appears to be a matter of waiting for the first big dominoes to fall so the action can really begin.Whether Toronto strikes first remains up in the air. But with money to spend and prospect capital in tow, the team could be a player on both the free agent and trade fronts as it aims higher after returning to the playoffs in 2020."It doesn't take much at this point for a deal to happen," general manager Ross Atkins said Wednesday. "I don't know if it's days or a week or two before things start to pick up for the Toronto Blue Jays, but we're prepared."Atkins struck quickly last month by inking left-hander Robbie Ray to a one-year deal worth US$8 million, making him the first free agent to sign in what has been a quiet off-season so far around the big leagues.Big names like Trevor Bauer, DJ LeMahieu, George Springer and others remain on the board. Just like in other years, one notable free-agent signing or trade could unlock things for everyone else. After a three-year rebuild, the Blue Jays opened their wallet last winter by signing ace Hyun-Jin Ryu to a lucrative four-year contract. Starting pitching remains a focal point for a team also looking to improve its overall defence and in the bullpen.However, some uncertainty remains for the lone Canadian franchise in Major League Baseball. While Atkins said he's "super-optimistic" the Blue Jays will play in Toronto in 2021, border restrictions due to the pandemic could see them start the season south of the border. In addition, the Globe and Mail reported last week that team owner Rogers Communications and the Brookfield Asset Management company were looking into tearing down Rogers Centre as part of a larger development project.Atkins, who met via video with members of the Toronto chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America, was asked how that uncertainty might impact potential moves."We haven't felt any strong concerns from anyone that we've talked (to) about it," he said. "As I reflect on that, I think that probably has a lot to do with the nature of professional athletes. "They want to know that they have the resources to compete, and they want to compete. And then they want to have the chance to win. We've checked those boxes even when we weren't in our stadium."With baseball's virtual winter meetings set for next week, big-name free agents could be getting closer to decisions. For his part, Atkins said he's approaching this period as another step in the process, like he did in the last off-season or at the trade deadline."This is another point in time where we have an opportunity to add talent," he said. "What we're thinking about is not only positional fits, whether that be pitching or position, outfield, infield, catching, but also how it'll impact our environment for some time to come. "So that's something that we're talking to free agents (about) and targeting free agents for is how they will influence Cavan Biggio and Bo Bichette and Vladdy (Guerrero Jr.,) and Ryan Borucki and Jordan Romano and others."To clear room on the roster, the Blue Jays non-tendered right-handed pitcher A.J. Cole and infielder Travis Shaw. Cole appeared in 24 games for the Blue Jays in 2020, compiling a 3-0 record with a 3.09 earned-run average and 20 strikeouts.Shaw batted .239 with six home runs and 17 runs batted in over 50 games.Also Wednesday, the BBWAA's Toronto chapter released its annual awards. Ryu was the unanimous selection as pitcher of the year and slugger Teoscar Hernandez took the nod as player of the year and most improved player. Romano, a reliever from Markham, Ont., was named rookie of the year. Outfielder Anthony Alford and broadcaster Mike Wilner were named co-winners of the John Cerutti Award for goodwill, co-operation and character.Voting was conducted by Toronto chapter members. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2020. Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter.Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press

  • Report: Steelers fear torn ACL for LB Bud Dupree after win over Ravens

    Dupree is a centerpiece of the Steelers defense and a pending free agent.

  • Deshaun Watson says Texans re-signing Will Fuller is 'very important' despite PEDs suspension

    Will Fuller and cornerback Bradley Roby were suspended for six games on Monday for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing substance policy.

  • Maxime Crepeau wins Allstate Good Hands Award for save against Iceland

    Maxime Crepeau's diving save for Canada against Iceland has earned the 26-year-old goalkeeper the 2020 Allstate Canadian National Teams Good Hands Award.The award, decided by an online fan vote from Nov. 19-26, recognizes the top save by a Canadian national team 'keeper during international play.Crepeau's save came in the 76th minute of Canada's 1-0 loss to Iceland on Jan. 15 in Irvine, Calif. Kristjan Finnbogason, taking a pass at the edge of the penalty box, drove towards goal and looked to fire a shot at the far postInstead, he aimed at the near post, sending his shot between a defender’s legs. Crepeau managed to change direction in time, diving to his right and getting a hand to the ball, deflecting it around the post. Allstate will present Crepeau with the Good Hands Award at a future national team home match. Crepeau, a native of Candiac, Que., who plays club soccer for the Vancouver Whitecaps, also won the award in 2016.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2020The Canadian Press

  • Week 13 fantasy football metrics notebook: Austin Ekeler could be the highest scoring RB the rest of 2020

    Matt Harmon opens up his advanced metrics notebook heading into Week 13 to show why Austin Ekeler is set to smash the rest of the season, why Kirk Cousins is underrated, and more.