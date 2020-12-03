Trump posts speech on baseless voter fraud claims

TRUMP: "This may be the most important speech I've ever made."

President Donald Trump posted a surprise, 46-minute-long speech on social media Wednesday, repeating his baseless claim that the presidential election was stolen from him, offering no actual evidence to support what he called "tremendous voter fraud," and even alleged that the winner of the election - President-elect Joe Biden - knew the outcome in advance.

TRUMP: "My opponent was told to stay away from the election. Don't campaign. We don't need you. We got it. In fact, they were acting like they already knew what the outcome was going to be."

The president's comments, delivered in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in front of the presidential seal, came one day after Trump's own attorney general, who is seen as loyal to the president, said that there was no evidence of widespread fraud that could change the outcome of the election.

TRUMP: "...coordinated assault and siege."

It also came after Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said this week that the Trump campaign's efforts in his state to challenge the election were "nothing less than an assault on American democracy." But that didn't stop the president nor his advocates.

RUDY GIULIANI: "... massive cheating."

On Wednesday, Trump campaign attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis spoke before a Republican-led legislative committee in Michigan, bringing with them a Detroit poll worker whose claims of voter fraud were rejected by a judge last month.

MICHIGAN STATE REPRESENTATIVE DARRIN CAMILLERI: "Why are we listening to your story here today if it has already been ruled incorrect and not credible by a judge in court."

GIULIANI: "It has not been ruled... Objection."

CAMILLERI: This is not a courtroom, Mr. Giuliani. This is a committee. Why do you keep objecting to what I'm saying here?"

In Georgia, lawyer Sidney Powell, who was dismissed unceremoniously from Trump's legal team last week, claimed at a rally-like press conference on Wednesday that the latest recount done in the state was conducted by - and corrupted by - computers.

Gabriel Sterling, who manages Georgia's voting systems, said Sidney Powell's claims were patently false.

Trump's various claims of all kinds of voter fraud have gained traction among his followers, helping to raise as much as $170 million for an "Election Defense Fund" that can be used for a wide variety of future political activities, including another run for the presidency, according to media reports.