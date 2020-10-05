Trump 'not entirely out of woods yet', but able to go home -Dr. Conley





"Over the past 24 hours, the president has continued to improve. He's met or exceeded all standard hospital discharge criteria," Conley said on Monday (October 5).

Trump does not have any respiratory complaints, but Conley said he "may not entirely be out of the woods yet." He added that the president would be surrounded by world-class medical care around the clock at the White House.

President Donald Trump said he felt "really good" and will leave a military hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19 later on Monday, despite a wave of infections that have hit his White House four weeks before the U.S. election.

Trump, who announced on Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington later that day, said he would leave the facility at 6:30 p.m. EDT (2230 GMT).