Trump Motorcade Enters and Leaves Atlanta Jail After Swift Booking

Former President Donald Trump arrived at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Thursday, August 24, where he surrendered to authorities after being charged with attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

According to reports, Trump was released on $200,000 bond after a 20-minute booking on Thursday evening. After the surrender, the former president posted his mugshot on Truth Social.

Trump was indicted on racketeering and conspiracy charges after prosecutors alleged the former president and his allies “willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump.”

On Wednesday, several Trump associates, including Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, were also booked for their alleged involvement in election interference.

Footage taken by Brendan Gutenschwager shows the former president’s motorcade enter and leave the jail on Thursday evening. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful