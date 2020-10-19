Trump mocks Biden for listening to science

US President Donald Trump held a rally in Carson City, Nevada on Sunday, on the latest stop of his campaign trail in the run up to November's Presidential election.

The rally drew thousands of supporters who sat elbow to elbow, cheering Trump and booing his Democrat rival Joe Biden and the press.

The vast majority wore no masks to guard against the coronavirus, though cases in the state are on the rise, with more than 1,000 new infections reported on Saturday.

The president, as he often does, warned that a Biden election would lead to further lockdowns and at one point appeared to mock Biden for saying he would listen to scientists.