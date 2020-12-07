Trump, McConnell likely to back $908B stimulus plan: RPT
Yahoo Finance’s Jessica Smith joins Kristin Myers to break down the latest on stimulus negations as the Business Roundtable releases its guidance on economic recovery.
It’s unclear if those who tested positive are players or other members of Toronto’s staff.
The DH seems more and more unlikely to be used in the NL next season.
Williams' decision to blitz Derek Carr with 13 seconds left cost him his job.
Carson Wentz or Jalen Hurts? Doug Pederson said he doesn't know yet.
The suspect was reportedly found sitting on a couch in the basement of the empty mansion.
Mayweather and Paul are showing yet again that boxing is no longer about talent, training, conditioning and winning one’s fights.
Fred VanVleet doesn't believe any of his teammates will recklessly flaunt COVID-19 protocols. But he'll do his part to hold the rest of the Raptors accountable. Toronto held its first full practice at its temporary home in Tampa, Fla., on Sunday. Gone is the safety net of the summer's NBA bubble that protected the league from the global pandemic and saw zero positive tests.With teams about to start crisscrossing the United States and the coronavirus still running rampant — Florida recently passed the one-million case mark — the Raptors know there's a huge risk to the health of players and their families, and the NBA season itself. "We can't turn getting COVID into an indictment. We can't turn getting COVID into, 'We did something wrong,'" VanVleet said Sunday. "Now, if you're going to pool parties at night and nobody's wearing masks, that's one thing. But if you have to go to the grocery store, or you have family in town, and you get it, you get it. "(But) everybody has to be responsible in their own right because the way it's passed, and we're together a lot of the time. I don't want to take that home to my children and my family." The NBA said recently that 48 players had positive results since testing resumed last week. As VanVleet was speaking to the media on Sunday, the Portland Trail Blazers were announcing a shutdown of their practice facility after three members of the organization tested positive. And while Day 1 of practice, at Saint Leo University, about a half hour's drive north of Tampa, still had that electric opening-day vibe, Toronto head coach Nick Nurse said all the work in the gym could be undone if the team lost players to COVID-19. The new NBA rules state players could have to quarantine for as long as 12 days. So protocol messaging, he said, needs to be delivered "loud and clear." "My role is to just constantly be on them ... (about) our actions and our behaviour, and how impactful it is not only themselves, their families, our team, the organization — there's lots on the line if you're not doing the best you can with the COVID-19 protocols," Nurse said. Teams were recently presented a lengthy manual on safety rules. Violations that lead to schedule adjustments or impacts other organizations reportedly could means fines, suspensions or other penalties. Players and staff are tested daily. It's all part of what VanVleet called the "new normal." "Just gotta roll with the punches," said the guard. "I'm not really a complainer and I try to keep a good perspective on things, so for better or for worse I think I'm just going to roll with it and see how it goes. "Obviously put the safety of everybody first, myself included and my family and try to stay as safe and healthy as possible, but realizing the world is kind of moving on and we have to find a way to live with it and still follow all the guidelines the best we can." Toronto sharpshooter Matt Thomas, who settled nicely into the Raptors' rotation in the bubble this past summer, said Wisconsin looked like it might dodge a massive COVID-19 impact, but his home state has been in tailspin of growing cases since mid-October. "There have been a number of people that I know that came down with the virus," he said. "Thankfully everyone's recovered, but obviously it hits people really hard, it affects everyone differently."That's what's scary about it, because you never truly know how you're going to respond." A huge part of the Raptors' new normal is playing their home games, for at least the first part of the season, out of Tampa's Amalie Arena due to Canada's border restrictions for non-essential travel. Toronto's temporary practice facility in a Marriott hotel ballroom is nearing completion. Nurse said the team planned to tour it later Sunday. Players and staff are still on the hunt for housing in Tampa. Most wanted to get a gauge of the city and its safety before moving family members there, although VanVleet said he plans to have his partner and two young kids join him.The Raptors have just five more days of practice before tipping off their three-game pre-season in Charlotte, N.C. But on the plus side, Nurse has a full complement of healthy players to work with. "Everybody looked great today, everybody is ready to go," he said. "It was awesome, energy was great ... even the fitness levels seem really good to me. It was a long practice today with a lot of intensity, a lot of drills, but didn't really see a whole lot of guys bent over, tugging on shorts." No surprise, Nurse's focus on Day 1 was defence. "We always put a huge emphasis on starting to build our defence, almost totally ignoring any offensive things and plays — just to reinforce that that's who we are," he said. "That's our identity, and that's what they're emphasizing." The Raptors play twice in Charlotte, on Dec. 12th and 14th, then return "home" to host Miami on Dec. 18. It's still to be determined whether fans will be permitted at games at Amalie Arena. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2020. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press
While Mayfield’s turnover streak ended, so did another, more frustrating one for his supporters: his “40 starts without a statement win” streak.
Let's break down NBA point guards in tiers for fantasy basketball drafts.
The Buffalo Bills are comfortably in a playoff spot, but with the Miami Dolphins hot on their tails in the AFC East they need to take care of business against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
Toronto FC playmaker Alejandro Pozuelo is Major League Soccer's MVP for 2020.The 29-year-old attacking midfielder from Seville, Spain, was named Landon Donovan MLS MVP over Philadelphia goalkeeper Andre Blake, Seattle midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro and forward Jordan Morris, and Los Angeles FC forward Diego Rossi on Monday.All five were named to the league's Best XI, while Blake was also voted goalkeeper of the year. Pozuelo tied for the MLS lead in assists with 10, while finishing tied for eighth in goals with nine in 23 games. He led the league in combined goals and assists (19), chances created (70) and game-winning goals (5).He showed his durability by becoming the first TFC player to start in every regular-season match in a season. He ranked ninth in the league in minutes played (2,015 minutes), missing just 55 minutes of the regular season.Toronto (13-5-5) went 9-1-4 when Pozuelo scored or had an assist this season.“I am honoured to be named MLS MVP," Pozuelo said in a statement. “I want to thank my teammates and our coaching staff as this individual award shows we had a very good season. I am happy to be able to celebrate this award with my wife, my kids and all my friends here in Spain.”He joins Italian star Sebastian Giovinco (2015) as the only Toronto player to win the MVP award.Pozuelo won 35.35 percent of the vote by MLS players, club officials and media. Rossi was second (17.80 percent), ahead of Lodeiro (10.58), Morris (8.49) and Blake (4.91).“Congratulations to Alejandro on being awarded the highest of honours in MLS,” said Toronto president Bill Manning. “Since joining our club in 2019 Alejandro’s contributions on the field and in the locker room have been incredible. This year he emerged as one of our leaders and was the chief catalyst as our team finished with the second-highest points per game in the league. This is a well-deserved MVP award for Alejandro.”Pozuelo was named the MLS Player of the Month for September and won named to the MLS team of the week on five occasions.“Poz had a great season, and we are very happy that he is receiving this award,” said Toronto GM Ali Curtis. “We also believe that while the MVP is given to one, it is an award that is reflective of the group. This year was challenging in so many ways, but Poz is a competitor, he’s passionate about the game, and he is more than deserving of this award.”Signed as a designated player in March 2019, Pozuelo has 23 goals and 25 assists in 61 appearances in all competitions for Toronto.\---Follow @NeilMDavidson on TwitterThis report from The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press
First it was the transfer budget. Then it was the overstayed manager. Now it's squad mentality and construction. Arsenal keeps fixing things, but the plummet somehow continues.
The Reds are cutting salary and sent Raisel Iglesias to the Angels
In a game of line movement and updates, the NFL betting market is a fluid one. Here are some early lines we will monitor throughout the week.
The IOC suspended the authoritarian president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, on Monday from all Olympic activities including the Tokyo Games next year. Lukashenko, who has led the Belarus Olympic Committee for 23 years, claimed a sixth presidential term after a state election in August widely viewed as rigged in his favour. Belarus has since been in turmoil amid protests and a crackdown by security forces, and the International Olympic Committee has investigated complaints from athletes that they faced reprisals and intimidation. IOC president Thomas Bach said after a board meeting on Monday that the Belarus Olympic body's leadership "has not appropriately protected Belarus athletes from political discrimination" within sports organizations in the country. Belarus' status as co-host of the 2021 world championship in ice hockey is now at risk from the IOC's decision to suspend all talks with the former Soviet republic about staging events and request for all of its stakeholders to respect Monday's decision. Bach said the International Ice Hockey Federation would discuss the Belarus hosting role in the days ahead. Co-host Latvia has publicly distanced itself from working with Belarus since the disputed election. The IIHF has also "initiated a procedure" against the Belarus official who sits on its ruling committee, Bach said. Viktor Lukashenko, the president's son and first vice-president of the Belarus Olympic committee, is also provisionally suspended, Bach said. The IOC will continue to help fund Belarus athletes preparing for upcoming Olympic Games by paying scholarship money directly to them. Alexander Lukashenko was previously unable to attend the 2012 Olympics in London because of a European Union visa ban after a previous crackdown that followed a disputed election.
The Toronto Raptors say three members of the organization have tested positive for COVID-19. The Raptors didn't disclose who received the positive tests, or whether or not they were players. The news comes five days before the Raptors are scheduled to tip off their three-game pre-season schedule. A day earlier, coach Nick Nurse had talked about how potentially devastating COVID-19 could be to the team and the season. "My role is to just constantly be on (players) and be a reminder constantly of our actions and our behaviour, and how impactful it is not only themselves, their families, our team, the organization, there's lots on the line if you're not doing the best you can with the COVID-19 protocols," Nurse said. The team said in a release that the positive results came during the NBA-mandated testing period prior to training camp. The league announced last week that 48 players — about nine per cent — had tested positive in pre-camp testing. On Sunday, the Portland Trail Blazers shut down their practice facility due to three positive cases within their organization. The Raptors said the three individuals are self-isolating away from the rest of the team. The Raptors opened training camp last week at their temporary home of Tampa, Fla., with Sunday marking the first day they could train together as a team. They're playing their "home" games, for at part of the season, at Tampa's Amalie Arena due to Canada's travel regulations around the global pandemic. They are scheduled to play their first pre-season game Saturday at Charlotte and open the 2020-21 season Dec. 23 against the visiting New Orleans Pelicans. This report from The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2020. Lori Ewing, The Canadian Press
The ground-game matchup on Tuesday doesn't bode well for the Cowboys.
In a year where every team is eligible to compete in a bowl game, the list of available games is shrinking.
