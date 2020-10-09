Trump lashes back at Michigan Governor Whitmer

After a thwarted attempt to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, U.S. President Donald Trump used the moment to lash out at the Governor Thursday night, accusing her of being ungrateful to his administration.

Thirteen people, seven of which were associated with an anti-government militia group called Wolverine Watchmen, were arrested on charges conspiring to kidnap her ahead of next month's presidential election.

At a news conference, Whitmer accused Trump of fomenting political extremism.

Trump hit back and accused the governor of having done a quote "terrible job."

His tweet read: "My Justice Department and Federal Law Enforcement announced today that they foiled a dangerous plot against the Governor of Michigan. Rather than say thank you, she calls me a White Supremacist."

Whitmer has been a frequent Trump target for her efforts to enforce social distancing measures.

And on Thursday, she slammed Trump's comments at last week's presidential debate, when the president deflected an opportunity to condemn white supremacist groups.

"When our leaders meet with, encourage and fraternize with domestic terrorists they legitimize their actions, and they are complicit."

Earlier, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Andrew Birge detailed the botched plot to abduct Whitmer, attack the state capitol building and violently overthrow Michigan's government - an operation FBI agents became aware of on social media.

Internal U.S. security memos in recent months have warned that violent domestic extremists could pose a threat to election-related targets.