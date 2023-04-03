Trump Lands in New York City Ahead of Arraignment

Former US President Donald Trump landed in New York City on Monday, April 3, ahead of a court arraignment on Tuesday following his indictment by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Trump’s private plane, which is emblazoned with his last name and has been informally dubbed “Trump Force One,” departed from Palm Beach Airport, close to his Mar-a-Lago residence, and landed at LaGuardia Airport in his home borough of Queens. Credit: Angie Wong via Storyful