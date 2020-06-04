Trump, Johnson attend virtual vaccine summit

Representatives of more than 50 countries, including 35 heads of state or government, came together virtually in London to raise funds for the GAVI vaccine alliance, a public-private global health partnership.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, U.S. President Donald Trump, and African Union Commission chief Moussa Faki were among others who made opening remarks at the summit.

Johnson called for donations of at least $7.4 billion (6 billion pounds) for GAVI to immunise a further 300 million children in the world's poorest countries by 2025 against diseases such as polio, diphtheria and measles.