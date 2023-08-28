Trump Jan. 6 Trial Scheduled for March 4
Judge Tanya S. Chutkan has scheduled a federal trial against former President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C., for March 4, 2024, just one day before the Republican Super Tuesday primary.
The start date largely appeared to be a win for Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith.
Alina Habba unwittingly "destroyed" the explanation, said critics.
The MSNBC host spots a "huge irony" in some of the legal actions involving the former president.
Brad Raffensperger tells a federal court that he didn’t think the White House call was ‘appropriate’
ATLANTA (AP) — Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows took the witness stand at a hearing Monday to deny two of the allegations made against him in a Georgia indictment accusing him of participating in an illegal scheme to overturn the 2020 election. Meadows, who was charged this month along with former President Donald Trump and 17 other people, is seeking to fight the charges in federal court rather than in state court. As part of that effort, he testified that he never asked White Hous
Trump claims ‘roomer’ indicates DeSantis is set to take on Rick Scott in Florida senate race
He said no foreign investor would dare invest in China if Beijing confiscated Foxconn's vast assets.
A strike considered "the largest ballistic attack against Americans in history" was likely only a preview of what US troops would face in future wars.
Dmitry Utkin, who is believed to have died aged 53 alongside Yevgeny Prigozhin in the private jet that crashed north of Moscow on August 23, was sometimes described as the co-founder, with Prigozhin, of the shadowy Wagner Group of Russian mercenaries.
China has faced many economic problems this year, from deflation to record youth unemployment and a property crisis. But now, an even more worrisome threat is emerging: the colossal hidden debt of China's local governments.
Russia has sent elements of the elite 76th Guard Air Assault Division to the south of Ukraine, where the counteroffensive is pushing forward.
"I would have done it very differently," Ramaswamy said of Pence's actions on January 6, arguing that his reforms would have unified the country.
The MSNBC host described what the former president needs to do to win the 2024 election.
Victory for Ukraine is close, despite bleak Western media reports, according to Jan Kallberg from the Center for European Policy Analysis.
Ukraine has been attacking Putin's Black Fleet using surface naval drones, but the 20-foot-long underwater weapon could add another dimension.
Samuel Joseph Wurzelbacher gained national attention for confronting Barack Obama on the 2008 campaign trail.
Russia said it scrambled a fighter plane to deter a US air force reconnaissance drone from crossing its borders over the Black Sea.
Proceeds will go to the Greater Good Music charity, which is donating food to those affected by the Maui wildfires