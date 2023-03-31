Trump indictment: Manhattan DA Bragg arrives at his office
STORY: Legal experts say Bragg is expected to argue Trump falsified business records to cover up another crime, such as violating federal campaign-finance law, which makes it a felony.
Carlos Barria/ReutersMinutes after it was reported that a Manhattan grand jury had voted to criminally indict him, former President Donald Trump issued a wrathful response, denouncing it in a lengthy statement as “political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history.”He also issued another furious rant on his social media platform Truth Social, complete with an unfortunate, all-caps misspelling saying he had been “INDICATED.”“From the time I came down the golden escala
A pregnant woman allegedly pushed to her death off Arthur's Seat by her husband had set up a code word to text her mother if she felt in danger, a court has heard. Kashif Anwar, 29, is accused of murdering his wife Fawziyah Javed, 31, in September 2021 by pushing her from the Edinburgh landmark. Mrs Javed's mother, Nighat Yasmin Javed, told Edinburgh's High Court on Thursday that she had been "very worried" about her daughter because of alleged "violence" from Anwar.
‘Every time I think about the situation I get this feeling in my chest which is pure fear,’ witness says
A Manhattan grand jury has indicted Donald Trump while the ex-president is in his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.
Former insiders and confidantes of Donald Trump tell Andrew Feinberg the ex-president is incapable of understanding that he can’t intimidate or delay his way out of criminal charges if he’s indicted
Trump's arrest "is going to be much more jarring for him than I think people realize," said the CNN analyst.
Eighteen female staff at a jail which has pioneered a liberal approach have had relationships with prisoners since it opened, data obtained under Freedom of Information laws has revealed.
A woman had previously been arrested in the police chief’s death.
Twitter is banning images of a poster for a “Trans Day of Vengeance” rally amid fears it is inciting “violence” in the wake of a mass shooting in Nashville.
Suspect was arrested in December in connection with the murder of four students in their shared house
Katherine Koonce, 60, was found in a hallway by herself where police say she was ‘assassinated’ by shooter
“We are at a perilous crossroads," J. Michael Luttig told conservative commentator Charlie Sykes.
Fox NewsOn the heels of the historic indictment of former President Donald Trump on Thursday, an enraged Fox News host Jesse Watters went on a rant seemingly warning of impending political violence.The Fox host branded the indictment, which was announced during the latter half of The Five broadcast, “the stupidest thing I’ve ever seen” and a “disgrace” before seemingly threatening future violence. “There’s going to be a major ‘rally around the flag’ feeling. I’m starting to feel it right now. I’
Graham thrice called for viewers to visit Trump's fundraising page, while criticizing the former president's indictment as "legal voodoo."
Gagik Melkonyan, the deputy of the Armenian National Assembly, said this week that if Putin were to travel there, "he should be arrested."
Boy with severe disability and chronic lung disease not seen since November
Ukrainian “hacktivists” have outed the Russian pilots allegedly responsible for brutally bombing the Mariupol theatre by tricking their spouses to pose for a risqué military wives calendar.
An entire Ukrainian city has reportedly been levelled by Russian attacks, with more than 80 per cent of its housing stock destroyed.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Reuters/GettyThe Trump Organization has suddenly switched the attorney representing its jailed former chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, after some folks in Trumpworld expressed concerns he was too willing to play ball with the Manhattan District Attorney investigating former President Donald Trump, according to three sources familiar with the situation.For months, the Trump Organization paid New York City lawyer Nicholas Gravante to
A major with the City of Ottawa's official military regiment has been charged with sexual offences, including offences against a minor. Maj. Robert Baker, who currently serves as the part-time deputy commanding officer of the Cameron Highlanders of Ottawa, is charged by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation, according to the Department of National Defence. In response to questions from CBC, the OPP did not clarify the number of count