Trump hits the golf course after loss to Biden

Trump had been golfing on Saturday (November 7) when the major television networks projected that Biden had won.

On Sunday, however, he still showed no sign of concession as he posted remarks on Twitter from commentators casting doubt on the election's integrity, including claims that it was a "stolen election."

Twitter flagged the comments, noting "this claim about election fraud is disputed," the latest instance of a social media platform tagging his posts.

Trump's motorcade was met by a smattering of pedestrians holding Biden-Harris and Trump 2020 signs outside his golf course in Sterling, Virginia.